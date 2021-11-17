Good start, but virtual result

The meeting turned out to be just a conversation between old friends about their critical differences over the strategic, economic and political developments of the past few years.

Allies in the Americas, strategic partners, the international business community and traders were eagerly watching the third conversation, but the first virtual summit, between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Biden administration had repeatedly warned of high expectations or concrete results and, in fact, the meeting turned out to be just a conversation between old friends about their critical differences over strategic developments, economic and political issues of recent years.

Importantly, the leaders agreed that a new Cold War would be detrimental to US and Chinese national interests, just as it would be to the Indo-Pacific region and the world as a whole. President Xi Jinping insisted on win-win cooperation, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

However, President Biden stressed the need to manage strategic risks and develop common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict.

Considering the domestic economic challenges facing China due to the real estate crisis, energy shortages, state-owned enterprises defaulting on their debt, foreign investors leaving China, Indo-Pacific countries seeking alternative supply chains, China’s hidden trillion-dollar debt, and the widely visible reduction in the growth rate, it’s understandable why President Xi has desperately insisted on a win-win cooperation that can restore normal economic relations between the two countries.

President Biden, on the other hand, with congressional backing for his plan to spend over $ 1 trillion on infrastructure spending, seemed in no rush to end the tariff war until China keep its promises to buy $ 200 billion worth of US goods by the end of the year.

So far, the United States has succeeded in limiting the impact of the tariff war with China and has found that China is relatively a big loser. Additionally, the psychological impact of the Wuhan virus episode and aggressive Chinese military movements along the Indo-China border, South China Sea, East China Sea, and Taiwan Strait have had a negative ripple effect on China’s traditional image of a sympathetic economic partner. .

It is undeniable that China has posed a serious challenge to the United States in foreign aid, development aid and foreign investment, including through the Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, the US government does not have the constitutional power or the financial means to compete with the Chinese BIS. But the greatest strength of the United States in world politics remains its leadership, its alliances, its strategic partnerships and its unquestionable ability to fulfill its security commitments.

Nowhere is this better reflected than in the dilemmas faced by countries that maintain alliance relations with the United States but conduct maximum trade with China. They simply cannot abandon their alliance partner to side with China for economic gain.

President Biden took the opportunity offered at the virtual summit with President Xi to present the United States as the benefactor of security, the defender of the liberal world order, the champion of the freedom of navigation in the region Indo-Pacific and a trustworthy nation. . His statements in conversations with XI were intended to allay Allies’ fears that the United States might fail to meet its security commitments. The sudden departure of American troops from Afghanistan put the United States in a bad light among American allies.

But Bidens’ messages were strong. First, he said the United States, along with its allies and partners, would ensure the rules of the road for the 21st century in apparent response to Chinese activities in the South China Sea. Second, he raised US concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong to express strong protests against the practices and policies of the Xi government.

Third, he expressed his displeasure with China’s unfair trade and economic practices and stressed the need to protect American workers and industries. Fourth, he expressed the US determination to honor US commitments to protect the freedom of navigation and the safety of overflights in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last but not least, Biden sent a strong signal against China’s intimidation and offensive military maneuvers against Taiwan. In fact, unlike his predecessors, Biden strongly opposed the use of force against Taiwan. He reiterated the United States’ commitment to a single Chinese policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiques issued with China and six assurances given to China by various US administrations.

But he made it clear that all of these commitments are conditional on China not making unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Prior to the summit, Biden also openly stated that the United States was determined to defend Taiwan from military aggression. Some analysts pointed out that Bidens’ remarks were outside the traditional US policy of strategic ambivalence. The White House issued a statement that there was no change in US policy. But the fact remains that his statement actually made the US commitment more ambiguous and left China confused about possible US action.

It is important to note that President Xi Jinping has also been belligerent in his comments on Taiwan. He said China would be forced to take decisive action if the separatist forces sought Taiwan independence, provoked us, forced our hand, or even crossed the red line.

China reserves the right to use force to unify Taiwan with the mainland. The United States is keeping its commitment to intervene if force is used to annex Taiwan. By implication, Taiwan remains a flashpoint for a potential Sino-US armed conflict.

After the summit, no joint statement was announced. The White House released a report of President Bidens’ virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. Xinhua, meanwhile, highlighted the remarks made by President Xi in his published reports and the world would keep guessing what happens next.

The summit was a good start. Dialogue between rivals, competitors and adversaries is always a welcome development. But whatever result interpreted differently in Washington and Beijing that remains in the virtual realm, reality will unfold slowly.

The writer is a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The opinions expressed are personal.