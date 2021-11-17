Struggling Turkish lira accelerates record fall





Istanbul (AFP) The Turkish lira suffered one of its biggest drops of the year on Tuesday and hit new all-time lows to solidify its status as the worst performing emerging market currency of the year.

The pound fell nearly 4% to 10.36 per dollar before recovering some of its losses ahead of a meeting Thursday in which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the third month in a row. Turkey’s nominally independent bank has bowed to relentless pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lower the cost of doing business in order to spur growth. This push has put the Turkish economy on track to grow by around 10% this year. But he also saw the official annual inflation rate reach nearly 20% and the lira lose more than a quarter of its value against the dollar this year. “There is a growing risk that the central bank’s continued obedience to President Erdogan’s pressure for interest rate cuts will result in a sharp and disorderly fall in the currency over the next few days and weeks,” said Jason Tuvey. , Capital Economics analyst, in a research note. Focus on elections The central bank has lowered its key rate from 300 to 16% since August. This means that Turkey has a negative real interest rate – a policy that devalues ​​assets in lira and creates more incentives for people to buy foreign currencies and gold. The pound has come under additional pressure over fears that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tackle soaring inflation. This makes dollar holdings more attractive and distracts investment from emerging markets. But analysts attribute most of Turkey’s problems to unconventional economic policies that emphasize economic growth at the cost of high inflation and a depreciating currency. Such measures can help exporters and big business, but hurt ordinary citizens who see prices skyrocketing for everyday consumer goods. Yet even large corporations have started to voice concern that Turkey may be heading for a currency crisis that puts pressure on banks as they have billions of dollar-denominated debt due in the coming months. Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan told a business forum on Tuesday that the government remains focused on price stability and containing the pound’s losses. But emerging market economist Timothy Ash said Erdogan – whose approval ratings are near the lowest point of his 19-year rule – has decided that economic expansion at any cost will help him be re-elected in the polls scheduled for 2023. “It’s an interesting call that Erdogan’s team thinks growth and jobs rather than fighting inflation will win them over in the next election,” Ash wrote in a note to clients. AFP 2021

