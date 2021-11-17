Modi’s Hercules plane lands on new highway in India and South Asia





NEW DELHI (AFP) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on Tuesday (November 16th) aboard a Hercules transport plane on India’s newest highway. The giant plane carrying MrModi landed on a straight stretch of Uttar Pradesh’s new highway ahead of a brief Indian Air Force air show with French-made Mirage planes and Russian Su-30MKIs using the road as a track. “India’s prosperity is as important as our national security. This highway has become a new force for our air force,” Modi said during a public meeting at the event. India has another hybrid highway in the state of Rajasthan, near the Pakistani border. But the government is planning 12 more as it bolsters its military capabilities in the face of growing tensions with China and deepens defense ties with the United States and other Western countries. The nearly 350 km Purvanchal highway inaugurated by Mr. Modi is also part of a multibillion-dollar campaign to improve India’s underdeveloped road network. Modi’s government said it has improved or developed more than 50,000 km of highways across the country since taking office in 2014. It plans to build an additional 11,000 km in 2021. The six-lane Purvanchal highway connects the regional capital Lucknow to the largely underdeveloped eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh, which is holding key elections in early 2022. Authorities said the road, which cost nearly US $ 3 billion (S $ 4 billion), will cut travel time from six hours to three hours between Lucknow and Ghazipur, the easternmost district. of State. The state, which is led by Mr. Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Party, says the road network will boost the region’s economic development and promote tourism in towns like Ayodhya – a large Hindu holy city.

