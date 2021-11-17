How much of a threat is Steve Bannon?





On Monday afternoon, Steve Bannon confidently walked out of a federal courthouse in Washington, DC, after surrendering to face contempt of Congress charges. Released on bail, he was accompanied by an entourage who streamed his every move live on Gettr, a social media platform created by supporters of Donald Trumps. Immediately surrounded by two dozen journalists and film crews, Bannon declared himself a victim of Biden’s illegitimate regime; called for the downfall of the Chinese Communist Party; predicted congressional investigators would fail, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016; and said that by refusing to speak to the House special committee to investigate the events of January 6, he was fighting for freedom of expression. Bannon also invoked a conspiracy theory that career officials in Washington are secretly plotting against him, Trump and other Republican officials, saying: If the administrative state wants to hire me, hire it. Were here to fight it. Were going to go on the offensive. Then, surrounded by lawyers, bodyguards and the press, he walked under a canopy of orange fall foliage to Constitution Avenue, where a black SUV was parked. A handful of anti-Trump protesters shouted liar, trash, filth walking and, on several occasions, traitor. Before getting into the car, Bannon thanked reporters, saying, “Thank you very much for coming today. A few hundred yards away, a flag was flying atop the United States Capitol.

Bannons’ statements, behavior and live streaming on social media came as no surprise. He was employing the same circus tactics that date back to his tenure as Trump’s campaign leader in 2016 and White House strategist in 2017. He mostly seemed to be enjoying himself. Before and after going to court, Bannon signaled that he planned to use the procedure to solidify his position among Trump supporters. On Capitol Hill, some Democrats also seemed satisfied. A staff member told me that the Bannons’ challenge shows that the groups that tried to overthrow the 2020 election are still active. The threat to democracy persists. He has not disappeared, the staff member said. I saw it in real time.

The question, of course, is how the public will view the Bannon affair. American democracy is entering a strange and perilous period. The United States Capitol has been the subject of attacks in the past. In 1814, while the building was still under construction, British forces set it on fire. In 1954, supporters of the independence of Puerto Rico fired pistols on the floor of the House from the public gallery, injuring five members of Congress. And, in 1971, the Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the explosion of a bomb, which severely damaged the building, in an attempt to force an end to the Vietnam War.

The Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol is different, as it was carried out by supporters of a sitting U.S. president who refused and continues to refuse to accept the election results that pushed him away power. Last week, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl posted the audio of a March interview with Trump in which the former president defended his demands for Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results. asked him if he had ever feared for the safety of his vice presidents, as rioters chanted Hang Mike Pence, Trump said no, repeated his false claims that the election was stolen and blamed Pence for the violence. It’s common sense, Jon, Trump said. How to transmit a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? A second Democratic Hill staff member said such statements show why it is vital for the select committee to aggressively investigate the events of January 6. What choice is there? the employee asked. They tried to kill the Vice President of the United States.

Legal experts say the Bannons case presents a dilemma for CarlNichols, the federal judge who hears it. Bannon and other Trump allies who declined to testify appear to be betting Republicans will gain control of the House in next year’s midterm election. The House resolution that established the select committee expires at the end of Congress’ current term on January 3, 2023. So there is a real sense of urgency, the first Democratic staffer said.

David Laufman, a former Justice Department official and federal prosecutor, told me that the length of federal criminal proceedings varies widely, but it would not be unusual for the Bannon case, from hearings to trial to possible conviction, takes up to a year. . Nichols, who is also overseeing the trials of the accused rioters on January 6, may choose to expedite the timeline for the Bannons case if he decides there is a substantial federal interest in doing so. At the same time, he must make it clear that Bannon will get a fair trial and be treated like any other American accused; as Bannon demonstrated on Monday, he will eagerly pick up on anything that suggests he is being prosecuted because of his political views.

One of Bannons’ first statements after he left the courthouse on Monday appeared to be aimed at supporters watching his broadcast live. Never let them take a message from you, he said. As the Bannons affair unfolds in the months to come, Americans will have to decide whether its staging is a threat to democracy, performative branding, or a mixture of the two. Laufman, the former federal prosecutor, said there was a substantial federal interest in the Bannons case proceeding as quickly as possible. He asked: What is more interesting than an attack on the heart of democracy in America?

