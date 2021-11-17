NHS Covid app: Boris Johnson ‘makes plans’ to tackle ‘urgent’ travel problem





Boris Johnson urged the public to get their booster shots as he addressed the nation this week, warning the UK of potential Christmas lockdowns and Covid ‘storm clouds’ forming in central Europe. It was announced on Monday that the the recall program will be extended to people aged 40 and over. Mr Johnson said getting a complementary jab “will become a big deal”, in light of research showing decreased immunity after two doses. The Prime Minister declined to rule out the possibility of Covid’s lockdown restrictions returning this Christmas. He said there is currently nothing in current data that suggests the government will need to move to Plan B, which would see the return of lockdown restrictions. However, he admitted that “we can’t rule anything out” as he urged the British to come out and get the jab. The prime minister also said he “plans” to include booster shots to be considered “fully vaccinated” when traveling abroad for self-isolation rules. At the Downing Street press conference on Tuesday, Mr Johnson told Britons they would find “life easier in all kinds of ways” if they received the Booster jab. Boris Johnson is monitoring the administration of the Covid vaccine. (PENNSYLVANIA) Booster jab is not currently showing on the NHS Covid app

However, users of the NHS application said their Covid “passports” aren’t updated to show they’ve had their booster shot. Reports claim proof of a booster vaccine does not appear in the home or travel section of the app, although some countries have requested it as official proof of vaccine status. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs explained the reason. They said: ‘Currently, booster vaccinations are not required for national certification in England or at the UK border and are not currently displayed in the NHS Covid Pass. “We know that some countries are changing their vaccination requirements, so we continue to monitor this to ensure that UK citizens can travel abroad as easily as possible.” Who? welcome decision to tackle ‘urgent’ issue with NHS Covid app

Rory Boland, which one? Travel editor-in-chief said: “It is good news that the government is looking to add evidence of booster vaccinations to the NHS app. “This issue presents a certain urgency as other countries have already introduced the requirement to have had a booster because they limit the validity of vaccines, but UK residents being currently unable to provide proof that they have done so , they therefore risk being diverted from the plane. on their next trip. “Until the booster shots are added to the vaccination certificates on the NHS app, you should carefully check the requirements of the country you plan to visit before booking. Booking a package travel with a tour operator who has a good flexible booking policy will help protect your money if restrictions change at the last minute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.maldonandburnhamstandard.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/19720815.nhs-covid-app-boris-johnson-making-plans-tackle-urgent-issue-travel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos