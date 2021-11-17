Jokowi attributes Kalimantan flooding to damage to rainwater catchments





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Flooding in Kalimantan was caused by damage to rainwater catchment areas, for which repairs were needed, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Yes, it’s because of the damage to the watersheds. Stormwater watersheds have been around for decades, so that’s what we need to stop,” the president said after the toll road was inaugurated Serang-Panimbang Section 1 in Banten province. , Tuesday. Jokowi noted that the Kapuas River in West Kalimantan was overflowing due to damaged rainwater catchment areas, for which the government would focus on carrying out repairs. “It is because the main problem is there,” he stressed. Related News: BWSK I Should Tackle West Kalimantan Flood Problem: Minister From next year, the government will carry out restoration work on the damaged watersheds. “There will be nurseries. Later, reforestation will be done in the upstream water and rain catchment areas. We will repair the catchment areas,” said Jokowi, a forestry graduate from Gadjah Mada University. (UGM). Besides the damage in the watersheds, another factor behind the flooding was the extreme rainfall over Kalimantan or the island of Borneo, he noted. Flash floods hit Sintang district in West Kalimantan province over the past three weeks when the Kapuas River overflowed its banks. Some 969,000 hectares of West Kalimantan watersheds have been damaged and in critical condition. Significant damage was observed in the river basins of Kapuas, which is the largest river in the country. Parts of the island of Kalimantan, which are home to the country’s tropical rainforests, have suffered significant flooding in recent years, especially in the southern, western and eastern provinces of Kalimantan. Related news: Five districts in four provinces ravaged by floods and landslides: BNPB

Related news: Relentless rains cause flooding in Central and East Kalimantan: BRIN

