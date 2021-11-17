Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

Live stock market updates: Auto and PSU banking indices rose 1% each, while pharmaceutical, IT, metals, and oil and gas indices are trading in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap flat trading.

Live Market Updates: Indices Recover, Nifty Above 17,950 Led By Auto, PSU Banks


Elon Musk called for a $ 6 billion plan to end world hunger. The UN responds




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi503.908.801.78
ntpc137.202.902.16
Nhpc34.650.752.21
Indiabulls Hsg218.90-3.75-1.68

