Xi Jinping hails Joe Biden as an old friend, warns him against playing with Taiwan fire | World news

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday of avoiding conflict and jointly responding to global challenges like climate change as the two leaders met for more than 200 minutes via video link, the first meeting like this since Biden became president in January.

Xi greeted Biden as an old friend at the start of the meeting Tuesday morning (China time), spoke of Beijing and Washington’s responsibility in responding to challenges like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, but also warned the United States against pushing for independence from the autonomous democracy, Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

PLAY WITH FIRE

Xi described the intention of some people in the United States to use Taiwan to control China as a dangerous trend. It’s playing with fire, and those who play with fire burn themselves, Xi said.

Complete reunification of China is the common aspiration of all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, Xi told Biden. We are patient and willing to do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity, Xi said, quoted by Chinese state media.

Xi said China would be compelled to take resolute action if the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hand, or even cross the red line.

Speaking of Taiwan, Chinese state media quoted Biden as saying that the US government does not support Taiwan’s pro-independence forces.

Biden told Xi they needed to rebuild the consensus guardrail, be clear and honest about our differences, and work together in areas of mutual interest, especially on big global issues like climate change.

PRINCIPLE OF MUTUAL BENEFIT

Chinese state media quoted Xi as saying that China and the United States are two huge ships sailing in the middle of the ocean. We need to keep the rudders steady so that the two giant ships can move forward together against the wind and waves without drifting, stalling or colliding.

We must adhere to the principle of mutual benefit and not play a zero-sum game, Xi said.

Xi had gathered for in-depth and in-depth communication and exchanges with US President Joe Biden in a rare long virtual meeting on Tuesday morning where they discussed strategic and fundamental issues on the development of bilateral ties, he said. the Global Times said in a report on Tuesday.

Chinese observers said the meeting will bring certainty to bilateral relations and send a signal that the two countries will cooperate in many areas although they are unable to avoid fierce competition in other areas.

The first virtual face-to-face meeting between the two main executives lasted three hours and 24 minutes.

A video released by China’s national broadcaster, CCTV, showed Xi saying he was very happy to see his old friend and that it was crucial for China and the United States to work together to address common challenges.

PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE

China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation, Xi told Biden, adding that the two countries should cooperate to address global challenges such as climate change and the Covid pandemic. -19.

Xi said he was ready to work with President Biden to reach consensus and take active steps to move China-U.S. Relations in a positive direction, Xi said in a statement released by the Xinhua News Agency.

Advancing world peace and development is the joint mission of Chinese and US leaders, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that China and the United States are at critical stages of development and the global village of humanity faces multiple challenges.

The Chinese president spoke of the need to increase communication between the two countries.

As the two largest economies in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States must increase their communication and cooperation, each manages its internal affairs well and, at the same time, assumes its responsibility. share international responsibilities and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development, Xi told Biden.

It is the shared desire of the peoples of both countries and the whole world, and the joint mission of Chinese and American leaders, Xi said.

This will advance the interests of the two peoples and meet the expectations of the international community, Xi said.

On the issue of human rights, Xi said China was willing to conduct a dialogue on human rights issues on the basis of mutual respect, but was not in favor of using rights to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Xi, according to state media, said the people can judge whether a nation is democratic or not, and its inherently undemocratic to exclude others only because of their different forms of democracy achievement.

Xi was accompanied by some of China’s top politicians and diplomats, according to Chinese state media.

Ding Xuexiang, Political Bureau member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the General Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Yang Jiechi, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi as well as Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng were among the meeting participants, according to the meeting. photo of the videoconference. published by Xinhua.