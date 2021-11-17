PM carries out the first groundbreaking of the Lillah-Jhelum two-lane road





Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday) inaugurated the first lane of the 128-kilometer Lillah-Jhelum two-lane highway to improve the country’s road infrastructure network.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony in Islamabad, he said the PTI government is building roads and highways at lower cost compared to projects carried out by previous governments.

He said the previous government, in its first three years, built over 640 kilometers of roads, while the PTI government undertook 1,750 kilometers of roads during the same period.

The prime minister said his government has saved around one trillion rupees by ensuring transparency in road projects.

He said that for the first time, three dams are being built in the country while 10 dams will be built in the next ten years.

The prime minister said the government is improving the country’s green areas to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Imran Khan said there is no doubt that inflation is negatively affecting the whole world, including Pakistan, but the government will spare no effort to protect people from rising prices.

He said that a massive relief program will be announced soon to alleviate the suffering of ordinary people.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway will be completed at a cost of 4.64 billion rupees.

He said it will connect Grand Trunk Road to the highway and bring economic development and jobs to the area.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in his speech, said that transparency is the hallmark of these projects carried out with billions of rupees.

It is relevant to mention that the double road will be built in thirty months at a cost of sixteen billion rupees.

The road will link Chakwal, Khoshab, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Mirpur.

The project would help promote tourism, facilitate farm-to-market supply, increase employment opportunities and lead to economic progress.

