Israeli diplomats visit couple detained in Turkey; Mossad leader says he’s involved





Israeli diplomats paid their first visit on Tuesday to an Israeli couple detained by Turkish authorities on suspicion of espionage after photographing the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in Istanbul last week. The Foreign Ministry said Natali Oknin received a visit from Israel's consul in Istanbul, Ronen Levy, while Turkish Consul General Udi Eitam visited her husband Mordy Oknin. Diplomats gave the pair clothes and other supplies. Levy and Eitam also met with the prison authorities to verify that the Oknins were receiving proper treatment in prison, according to the Foreign Office. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz briefed the Oknins family after the visit, a statement added. Mossad chief David Barnea also spoke to his Turkish counterpart about the situation, state broadcaster Kan reported, saying Israeli sources were divided over how long it would take to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, in a senior Turkish official's first public comment on the case, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed on Tuesday that the Oknins had focused on Erdogans' residence while keeping it down. photographing and signaling to each other. He told reporters that prosecutors believed the Israelis had committed what can be called diplomatic and military espionage, but that "the court will make its decision." Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 5, 2019 (AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici, File) Israel has firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the Oknin, both bus drivers for the Egged company, are Israeli spies. Turkish authorities arrested the couple, residents of Modiin, on Thursday after they photographed Erdogan Palace on a tour and sent the photo to their family. The couple and their family insist they didn't know it was illegal to do so, and media reported that thousands of tourists – including Israelis – regularly took photos of the palace. Despite early expectations for their release, a Turkish court extended the couples' pretrial detention for 20 days on Friday, with local authorities saying they suspected them of spying. Sunday's reports said diplomatic efforts were being kept under wraps in hopes of not causing an escalation that could then become much more complex to resolve. Authorities hope Turkey will quietly deport the couple, bringing the incident to an end. The delicate diplomacy is further complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in their respective countries due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem. Mordy Oknin, on the left, and Natali Oknin, on the right. (Courtesy / Facebook) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the opening of Sunday's cabinet meeting that he was working to secure the release of the Oknins. These are two innocent citizens who accidentally found themselves in a complicated situation, Bennett said.

