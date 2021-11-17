Khan outside, Sharif inside? Smoldering tensions between Pak PM and military could pave the way for Nawaz Sharif





Does General Bajwa plan to replace Imran Khan with Nawaz Sharif?

Tensions are mounting in Islamabad over the power struggle between Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. With Major General Nadeem Anjum due to take up his post as CEO (ISI) on November 20, Khan appears to be hoping to retain Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the outgoing ISI chief.

However, political-military conflicts and the disgrace of General Bajwa are not the only issues on Khan’s head at the moment. The Pakistani economy has always been in shambles, thanks to high debts and inflation. As late as Monday, local media reported that the Pakistani rupee had fallen against the US dollar in the interbank currency market for months, indicating that the country was facing a serious economic problem.

Imran Khan is also losing popularity in the country for consistently associating with extremist and terrorist organizations. Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed sentenced Khan for engaging in talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the organization responsible for the terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014, that killed 132 children. Imran Khan was summoned by Pakistan’s supreme court for a hearing into the attack last week. “You are in power. The government is also yours. What have you done? You have brought the culprits to the negotiating table”, lambasted the Prime Minister during the hearing. Khan is said to be seeking a peace deal with the TTP through Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the Haqqani terrorist network. The talks are taking place in Afghanistan. Besides Haqqani, other Taliban leaders are also reportedly contributing to the process.

Moreover, Imran Khan practically bowed to the demands of Barelvi Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) while “negotiating” with the protesters. Under the agreement, Imran Khan’s government released the jailed leaders of the outlawed religious and political group, lifted the ban, and allowed it to participate in politics.

The loss of popularity with the masses and the support of the military have seriously exacerbated Prime Minister Khan’s political malaise and is proving to be a growing concern for Imran Khan’s government. In a country where politics are puppet to the military, Khan inviting General Bajwa’s wrath is not the best for him, his regime, or his party. With the support of General Bajwa, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum is said to have led the ISI. All of the intelligence agency’s major generals already report to Anjum, who is in Rawalpindi to succeed Lt. Gen. Hameed.

As Khan falls further and further out of favor, the military has reportedly sent a missive to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London and faces numerous charges in various corruption cases in his country. According to an exclusive CNN-News18 report, Sharif in a subtle way was told by the military that Pakistan was needed and should return.

With Islamabad’s corridors of power laden with tension, the country’s politics are on their toes. Pakistan has been no stranger to political plots, military coups and intrigue between the military and civilian rulers since the country’s inception. What we know for sure is that no politician can hold power without the aegis of the military in Pakistan. With the days to come that will decide Khan’s fate and Bajwa’s power, Sharif may well return home, with the last laugh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/khan-out-sharif-in-tensions-simmering-between-pak-pm-and-army-could-pave-way-for-nawaz-sharif/832520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos