Does the Narendra Modi government have a real foreign policy? Or is it mainly a competition and ceremony?

On November 4, 2013, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met with more than 120 Indian mission heads and outlined the five principles that define his foreign policy. They were:

First, the recognition that India’s relations with the world, the great powers and Asian neighbors have been shaped by its development priorities. Singh said that the most important goal of Indian foreign policy must be to create a global environment conducive to the well-being of our great country.

Second, greater integration into the global economy would benefit India and allow Indians to realize their creative potential.

Third, to seek stable, long-term and mutually beneficial relations with all the great powers. And to work with the international community to create a global economic and security environment beneficial to all nations.

Fourth, recognizing that Indian subcontinents share the same destiny requires greater regional cooperation and connectivity.

Fifth, a foreign policy defined not only by interests, but also by values ​​dear to Indians: India’s experience of pursuing economic development within the framework of a plural, secular and liberal democracy inspired the peoples of the world and must continue to do so.

It was a clear statement of what we were trying to achieve. India would use foreign policy to advance its economic development; he would be friendly with the great world powers and his neighbors; and it would be helped by continuing to be a pluralist and secular democracy.

Whether this policy has been successful and to what extent and what failures, if any, can be debated, but the purpose of foreign policy is clear.

The following year Narendra Modi published his manifesto for the 2014 election. His section on foreign policy was titled Nation First, Universal Brotherhood. He made the following points:

The BJP believes that India must have its rightful place in the world and in international institutions.

Political stability, progress and peace are essential for the growth and development of South Asia, but the PAU has failed to establish lasting friendly and cooperative relations with India’s neighbors and the India and its neighbors have gone their separate ways.

In PAU politics instead of clarity we have seen confusion and due to the lack of the art of governing India is seen to be floundering when it should have engaged with the world with confidence. One of the reasons for this failure was the collapse of the Indian economy which contributed in large measure to the dismal situation of foreign affairs.

After fixing the issue, the manifesto looked at solutions:

The BJP would initially be guided by our centuries-old tradition of Vasudhaiva kutumbakam, however, at the same time, our foreign policy will be based on the best national interests.

This would integrate our avenues of soft power into our external exchanges, in particular, by exploiting and focusing on the spiritual, cultural and philosophical dimensions of it.

This would revive Brand India with the help of our 5T strengths: Tradition, Talent, Tourism, Trade and Technology.

These solutions would be achieved through a set of guiding principles, namely:

Promote a uniform international opinion on issues such as terrorism and global warming.

Not to be ruled by big power interests.

With its neighbors, India would be friendly, but if necessary, we will not hesitate to take firm action.

This would strengthen ASACR and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He would engage with the BRICS, the G20 and other global institutions. Indian states will be encouraged to play a greater role in diplomacy.

NRIs, PIOs and professionals established abroad would be mobilized to strengthen Brand India.

The text was accompanied by NITI Aayog type jargon. For example, this sentence that the BJP’s vision is to restart and fundamentally reorient the objectives, content and process of foreign policy, in a way that places India’s global strategic engagement in a new paradigm. and on a wider web, which is not limited only to diplomacy policies, but also includes our economic, scientific, cultural, political and security interests, both regional and global, on the principles of equality and reciprocity, so that it leads to an economically stronger India and that its voice is heard in international forums. And we will use all our resources and staff to play a greater role on the international high table.

It is not easy to reduce the deliverables and the foreign policy results of Modis 2014, as it was with Singhs.

What is evident in her is the idea that India has a rightful place, which was denied to her (the text refers to India as being Vishwaguru or the teacher of the world). Further, India’s primacy would be restored through leadership on global warming and terrorism and through the rebirth of Brand India.

Modi spoke on January 17, 2017 during the second Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. He said the following about his foreign policy:

He was here to change mentalities from a state of drift to a determined state of action. It would require bold decisions.

India’s economic growth, the well-being of its farmers, employment opportunities, access to capital, technology, markets, resources and security have been affected by external developments. But the world also needed India to rise up and the two were therefore linked.

Sluggish economic growth and volatility in trade were now a fact. The gains from globalization were not so easy to obtain.

Political and military power was more diffuse. The world and Asia had become increasingly multipolar.

India’s strategic intention was rooted in its civilizational ethic and consisted of realism (Yatharthvad), coexistence (Sahastitva), cooperation (Sahyog) and partnership (Sahbhagita). Self-interest alone was not in Indian culture or behavior. India would be an anchor for regional and global progress.

It would help reconfigure global institutions and organizations. It would spread yoga and ayurveda to the world.

India would take a neighborhood approach first. This would help shed the burdens of the past and connect the region. Along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, India would engage vigorously, but Pakistan would first have to give up terror.

Further on, India would partner with Iran on Chabahar. And he would have strategic maritime interests in the Indian Ocean region.

We can observe that some of the more interesting facets of the 2014 manifesto, for example, the idea that Indian states play a bigger role in diplomacy seems to have disappeared or be demoted.

Likewise, South Asia is completely removed from the 2019 manifesto for some reason and there is no mention of SAARC either. He repeats the point on vasudhaiva kutumbakam, a phrase that means the whole world is one family.

How does this feeling translate into a real policy in the field of diplomacy, which is to pursue self-interest? Something was missing here, and from broad platitudes, the text of the manifesto goes directly into the programmatic details. He adds a deliverable at the end: India would seek to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. How would it be secure? It has not been developed.

Other than the idea that India was entitled to more than what it had and should be given to it by the world, it seems that there is no direct and specific objective of Modi’s foreign policy. like those stated by Singh.

A link was needed to tie Modis’ messy manner into something resembling doctrine. This came from S Jaishankar, who was Modi’s foreign minister and, after the death of Sushma Swaraj, foreign minister in the second Modis administration. Jaishankar has produced a book, which is a compilation of speeches he gave as Foreign Minister on topics as diverse as China’s rise to power, India lost decades, the Mahabharata, maritime power and the Covid pandemic. This confusion appears in the book.

As a professional, Jaishankar makes much of the word results (used six times in a lecture given in November 2019) and says that in the past Indian diplomacy has been obsessed with words. Form and process had become more important than results, but that has now changed and the results, i.e. the end result, would now be the target of the Modi government’s foreign policy.

Jaishankar assumes that the United States and Europe will continue to turn inward (his book was published just before Trump’s defeat), while China continues to grow. This would allow countries like India to be opportunistic in their dealings with the world and they did not need consistency. What India wanted was a multipolar Asia, that is, an Asia in which India could claim parity with China.

Many bullets would have to be kept aloft (Jaishankar has a penchant for common phrases) and India would handle them with dexterity. It was opportunism, but it didn’t matter because opportunism was the culture of India. The lessons of the Mahabharata, Jaishankar says, are that deception and immorality is simply breaking the rules. Vile drones demanding from Eklavyas ‘thumb, Indras’ deceptive appropriation of Karnas armor, Arjuna using Shikhandi as a human shield, these were just practices and traditions.

The inconsistency in policy was not only acceptable, but necessary, as the obsession with consistency made little sense in changing circumstances.

Here was a man who could put words to Modi’s senseless approach, as we have observed in his Pakistani policy, and make it sound reasonable. But what to call such a doctrine?

In a speech he gave in which he first exposed this doctrine of opportunism and inconsistency, Jaishankar said it was difficult to give it a name. He picks up and rejects the multi-alignment (sounds too opportunistic) and India first (sounds egocentric) phrases. He is content with advancing prosperity and influence, which he says is correct but admits that it is not eye-catching.

He believes a name will be given to him if he is continued long enough, as part of the challenge is that we are still in the initial phase of a major transition.

Maybe it is.

Another reason could be that it was not a real foreign policy at all. What interested Modi, and what made the contest and the ceremony, was presented as something significant.

Extracted with permission from Modi Years Award, Aakar Patel, Westland Non-fiction.