Sachin Tendulkar fan shares rare post from Little Masters first match in Karachi





Sachin Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan in 1989. (Image credits: Twitter / @ NitinSachinist; @BCCI)

A fan shared a rare free ticket to Sachin Tendulkar’s first match against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989.News18.com

One of the greatest batsmen to walk the pitch, Sachin Tendulkar made his international cricket debut on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan. A young Tendulkar was then out to face a deadly Pakistani bowling attack consisting of Waqar Younis, who was also making his test debut, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan. At 16 years and 205 days old, Tendulkar is still the youngest to play international cricket for the country. While the #SachinDebutDay hashtag was all the rage on Monday, many fans took to social media to share memories they have of the Master Blaster. One of those fans, with the Twitter handle @NitinSachinist, took to the microblogging platform to share an image from a free press post from Tendulkar’s first match in Karachi.

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote in the caption: “My priceless memorable post @sachin_rt Thank you Sachin paaji for making us fall in love with cricket Thank you for always being inspiring.” What makes the post more special is the fact that it also has an autograph and a little message from Tendulkar himself. The message reads: “This is when my great project came true. All the best for yours.”

As the tweet went viral, netizens expressed how special and priceless this post is. Tendulkar also responded to the tweet with a heart-shaped emoji.

It is priceless, a timeless treasure. The inscription, the crowning. Clarence Mendonca (@ ClarenceMendon3) November 16, 2021

Ahh… that’s so wonderful, Nitin Thanks for sharing… 🙌 North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) November 15, 2021

In their opener, Tendulkar came into the crease as India struggled 41/4 in the opening innings. He then forged a 32-point partnership with Mohammad Azharuddin and scored 15 points before being sacked by fellow rookie Younis. He couldn’t hit a second time and the game was called a draw.

Tendulkar played his 200th test against the West Indies in 2013 before retiring. He ended his testing career with a record of 15,921 races and 51 centuries.

