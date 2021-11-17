PM Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal motorway today





Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh will wake up to a new dawn on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341-kilometer-long Purvanchal highway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur. It will be India’s longest operational highway, overtaking the 302 km long Agra-Lucknow highway. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive aboard a C-130J Super Hercules transport plane that will land on the 3.2-kilometer-long airstrip built on the Kurebhar section of the Greenfield Controlled Access Highway in Sultanpur at 1:30 p.m. . He will dedicate the project to the people almost three years after laying the foundations on July 14, 2018 in Azamgarh. The Purvanchal Expressway project was launched to boost development in the remote eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, which has fallen behind in terms of infrastructure and industrialization. The highway is expected to give the BJP an advantage over its political rivals in the region which also includes the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister of Varanasi and the constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Gorakhpur. Starting from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) in Lucknow, the highway passes through nine districts – Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur – before ending in the village Haidariya the National Road No. 19 in Ghazipur, just 18 kilometers from the UP-Bihar border. The motorway is 6 lanes wide which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. It was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore. “The highway has been the dream project of the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project was completed in record time despite severe restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic, ”Uttar Pradesh Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) CEO Avanish Awasthi said.

