Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden about encouraging Taiwan independence in virtual meeting





Chinese President Xi Jinping Told his US counterpart Joe Biden at a virtual meeting on Monday that encouraging Taiwan independence would be playing with fire, the BBC reported. China regards Taiwan as an autonomous territory as a province that must be unified with the mainland. We have patience and will fight for the prospect of peaceful reunification [of Taiwan] with the greatest sincerity and effort, Xi said, according to World times. But if the separatist forces for the independence of Taiwan provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line, we will be obliged to take resolute action. During the three-hour call between the presidents, Biden urged Xi to resolve human rights violations in Taiwan. In a press release issued by the White House, Biden said the United States opposes China’s unilateral efforts to disturb peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Biden also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, he recalled the need for freedom of navigation and safe overflight for the prosperity of the region. The United States has also opposed human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to the statement released by the White House. Biden also said that American workers and industries must be protected from unfair trade and economic practices by China. Xi replied to Bidens statement that the United States must stop abusing the concept of national security to oppress Chinese companies, Reuters reported. During the virtual meeting, Biden also highlighted the need to manage strategic risks. He called for common sense safeguards so that competition between India and China does not turn into conflict. Xi said the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, must increase communication and cooperation, AFP reported. Differences between the United States and China The United States and China have had disputes over many issues since Biden took office in January. The Biden administration has maintained trade tariffs on China imposed by former US President Donald Trump in 2018. Tariffs imposed on imported goods allow the president to restrict foreign trade that unfairly weighs on the United States. The United States and China also criticized each other in high-level talks in Alaska in March, the first since Biden took office. The United States, India, Japan and Australia have sought to strengthen their cooperation due to the rise of China. The countries had held their first meeting as a Quad grouping in September. Biden hosted the meeting at the White House.

