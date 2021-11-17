The Memo: Democrats might regret Bannon’s lawsuit





Democrats and other detractors of former President Trump Donald Trump House Freedom Caucus elect Rep. Scott Perry as new President Meadows “between a rock and a hard space” with Trump, Jan. 6, On The Money Biden panel closes infrastructure week MORE celebrated when criminal charges were leveled against Stephen Bannon at the end of last week.

But the political downside of Bannon’s pursuit is becoming clearer by the day.

There is no guarantee that the prosecution’s underlying purpose of forcing Bannon to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency will work.

Bannon might ultimately prefer the risk of a fairly short prison sentence and the martyrdom it would confer on him from Trump supporters, rather than testify.

Even if he were to cooperate, the question then becomes whether the audience will learn anything more overwhelming than what they already know about Bannon and his former boss.

After all, Bannon said on his podcast the day before the riot that all hell is going to break loose tomorrow. And Trump’s central role in inciting the insurgency was so blatant that he became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

Importantly, the criminal case gave Bannon the greatest platform he has enjoyed in years.

News that he was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday made headlines on the websites of the New York Times and other prominent news organizations.

Bannons’ initial court appearance on Monday was another media circus, with news broadcasts showing footage of Trump’s former White House chief strategist lambasting the prosecution and President Biden’s Joe Biden Biden reaffirming his commitment to China-Taiwan policy on appeal with Xi Biden raises human rights with China Xi at a four-hour meeting in Biden, Xi held a “frank” discussion amid high tensions MORE. Bannon broadcast his comments live outside the courtroom on the social network Gettr, a favorite of pro-Trump conservatives.

On Thursday, Bannon will have another bite of the publicity cherry if, as expected, he is officially arraigned.

Bannon reveled in it. He loves it, said Allan Lichtman, professor of history at American University, who compared the zeal of former Trump aides for media attention to that of another associate of the former president, Roger StoneRoger. Jason StoneDeSantis hosts police force training to crack down on election crimes Stone says he will run for governor of Florida if DeSantis doesn’t do an audit, orders White House to release Trump files to Jan.6 committee MORE.

Bannons’ ardor for the spotlight is well known throughout Washington, including among journalists who find him more personally engaging than his sinister public figure suggests.

He had appeared to be a marginalized figure after Trump disowned him in early 2018 following the publication of a damaging book by journalist Michael Wolff. But Bannon has finally regained Trump’s good graces, conferring with him after the then-president’s election defeat last year.

Now, seeking details of what exactly was said between Trump and Bannon, former assistant opponents have put him back in the center of the political scene. From there, he’s sure to amplify Trump’s fictions about voter fraud, among other things.

But does all of this mean Democrats and Merrick GarlandMerrick Garland Chairman of the Flight Attendants Union: Air rage incidents creating ‘hostile environment’ Defiant Bannon warns of ‘hellish crime’ for hospitalized Biden Southwest employee after an alleged assault by the passenger MOREs Department of Justice (DOJ) are wrong to have filed a complaint against him?

Not necessarily.

The DOJ probably wouldn’t pursue the case if they weren’t sure about his conviction. In announcing the indictment, Garland said he was delivering on his promise to “show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law.”

Allowing Trump and Bannon to thumb their noses at a Congressional inquiry into the serious attack on Capitol Hill was simply unacceptable to most Democrats and many other Trump critics.

Reps Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonMeadows ‘Between a Rock and Hard Space’ with Trump, Jan. 6 Defiant Bannon Panel Warns of ‘Hell’s Misdemeanor’ for Biden Steve Bannon Surrenders After Contempt Indictment in Congress PLUS (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney The Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. the Jan. 6 committee said in a statement that the indictment should send a clear signal to anyone who thinks they can ignore the select committee or try to block our investigation: no one is above the law.

Some prominent Democrats were even more adamant.

The indictment showed that even Donald Trump’s insurgent allies are not above the law and the US justice system is back to business, Rep. Jamie RaskinJamin (Jamie) Ben Raskin Jan. 6 Panel Attention to Trump Overnight Energy & Environment Plans Presented by U.S. Clean Power Democrats Prepare to Grill Oil Executives Merkley, Warren and Markey over supplying “dirty” hydrogen to the climate deal framework MORE (D-Md.) tweeted.

Welcome to the rule of law, Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellMo Brooks said he would be “proud” if staff helped organize the January 6 rally. MORE (D-Calif.) Tweeted as news of Bannons’ indictment broke.

But, for Democrats, the problem is that enemy Bannon and the GOP also get a vote.

In the Bannons case, that means a quintessentially pugnacious rhetoric outside the courthouse about how he overthrows Biden’s regime and how his criminal prosecution is going to be hell for Biden, Garland and others.

More concretely, the door is now open to future use of the same process by Republicans any time they regain control of Congress, an outcome that looks set to happen within a year.

Some Trump loyalists are already salivating at the prospect.

Joe Biden has gutted executive privilege, Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanMeadows is in the spotlight on January 6. Friday.

Referring to key Biden collaborators, he added, there are plenty of Republicans eager to hear Ron Klain’s testimony Ron Klain’s collaborators Biden praise Harris after a critical CNN report The pic inflation gives Manchin ammunition. constitutional? MORE and Jake SullivanJake Sullivan Biden lifts human rights with Chinese Xi in four-hour meeting Biden and Xi hold “frank” discussion amid high tensions. Defense and national security overnight. Presented by Boeing.

HouseRepublican Conference President Elise StefanikElise Marie StefanikVirginia is emerging as zero point in the battle for majority in the House. Republicans see education as a winning problem after Virginia’s successes. During Former President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaEquilibrium / Sustainability Presented By Southern Company COVID-19 Kills Snow Leopards at US Zoo David Axelrod Calls Rittenhouse Judge ‘Defense Lawyer on the Bench’ Manchin Ready to Make or Break the Biden climate pledge MORE time in office, both former prosecutors Gen. Eric HolderEric Himpton HolderBen Affleck, Tracee Ellis Ross join anti-gerrymandering fundraiser with Clinton, Holder North Carolina legislature approves new card the United States House were held in contempt of Congress and no charges or arrests were made.

Even some Republicans critical of Trump are wondering if the precedents being set will have bad consequences later.

It’s dangerous ground, said Rick Tyler, a GOP strategist who has been critical of Trump for years. It’s tit for tat. When you have power, you don’t use it to rule, you use it to get revenge on your political enemies.

Others, including Lichtman, retaliate by saying Democrats need to show some determination in their pursuit of figures like Bannon.

One of the flaws of Democrats is that they don’t have much backbone, he said. Republicans are ruthless, they will do whatever it takes.

Democrats are now trying to take a page from that game manual.

But the risks are higher than they might have imagined.

The Memo is a column published by Niall Stanage.

