Trump in the wings? – The rampart





Democracy advocates scored two significant points last week. First, a Federal District Judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim that his claim for executive privilege is stronger than President Joe Bidens. The Department of Justice then charged Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Sadly, for anyone who hopes these developments will mean seeing a restoration of the rule of law and basic accountability soon, it is hardly time to be optimistic.

These legal losses are stealth victories for Trump to the extent that they fuel the right-wing narrative that Bidenis is not the legitimate president. The lawsuits elevate Trump’s stature, giving the mistaken impression that the ex-president is powerful enough to create constitutional clashes with the current constitutional government. Indeed, Team Trump is quietly feeding the Big Lie through the legal system. The prognosis for democracy is grim.

As I explained here last week, Trump is stopping his lawsuit to bar the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from forwarding official White House documents regarding the Jan. 6 insurgency to Congress on privilege executive. But the current president, Joe Biden, has decided not to exercise executive privilege on the same documents. The Constitution establishes a one-person presidency: executive power is exercised by a president of the United States of America. A presidentas in one. Part of the rationale for the Constitutional Convention of 1787 was that the Alternative, a sort of executive committee made up of several people, could not act with agility to make crucial decisions in real time and would not be so easily accountable. before the people.

Biden is the president. Trump is not. By suing NARA and securing an injunction that temporarily ties Bidens’ hands, Trump reinforces the perception among his followers that he is some sort of shadow president or pending president or worse, to his most conspiratorial fans, that s ‘There is only one president, it is Trump who has the real power. Whether or not Trump wins his claim for executive privilege under the Presidential Records Act (he should lose by law), the fact that he went this far in the lawsuit is a victory in terms of perception. from the public, certainly among his supporters, that he is strong and that Biden and therefore the Constitution itself is relatively weak.

Certainly his classic Trump pushes boundaries that no one has ever had the audacity to push before. But link the NARA trial to the indictment of contempt of Bannons and the persistent intransigence of The Big Lie becomes downright frightening. Recall that in August 2017, Bannon was fired from his post as chief strategist at the White House after being quoted in a book criticizing the Trump children. Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency, Trump said of his decision to ban him.

More than two years later, however, and just hours before stepping down from office, Trump abruptly granted Bannon full pardon on charges of fraud resulting from his involvement in a political project. The press release adds that Mr. Bannon has been an important leader of the Conservative movement and is known for his political acumen. Something has obviously changed between these two men.

As might be expected for Bannon and others in the Trump sphere, the January 6 House committee subpoenaed Bannon in September for testimony and documents. Bannon blew up the committee, claiming executive privilege, even though he was no longer in the White House in January 2021. While his status as a private citizen is not necessarily determinative for purposes of executive privilege, his assertion Bannons is extraordinarily weak with regard to law, which makes his failure to follow basic legal protocol in responding to the subpoena all the more cheeky.

The way privilege is elevated in law, whether it is the ubiquitous attorney-client privilege or the more exotic executive privilege, is to produce a witness in response to a subpoena or a request to testify and, as a lawyer, ask a witness not to answer specific questions that call for inside information. For document requests, the way it works is that a written response is provided which formally invokes the privilege and, if the parties cannot find a compromise, to create what is called a privilege log that identifies de generically the allegedly privileged documents one by one. and articulates with a certain legal and factual specificity what are the real grounds for the privilege.

So, for example, if Bannon showed up and the committee asked him if he had spoken with Donald Trump on January 5, a yes or no answer would normally be given because the question does not call for inside information. If the committee asked what did you discuss? Bannon would also have to respond if the information had nothing to do with Trump’s role as president, like, say, what he ate that day. To the extent that the response called for more specific information regarding Trump’s role as president, Bannons’ attorney would normally object, tell him not to respond, and a series of legal briefs would ensue on the issue. scope of the privilege. A judge would ultimately decide whether the claim of privilege was valid, and therefore whether the testimony or documents should be produced.

The political message Bannon sends through his challenge is clear: Congress is not legitimate, Biden is not legitimate, and the judicial process is not legitimate. After first appearing in court on the indictment, Bannon said outside the courthouse on Monday that he was facing the Biden regime and committing the offense. His attorney, David Schoen (who was one of two extremely clumsy Trump attorneys in the second impeachment trial), told reporters: When the privilege was claimed by the alleged privilege holder, he did not d other choice than to retain the documents. Translation: Trumpnow a layman is more authoritative than Congress and President Biden combined, so Bannon has no choice but to snub them in tandem.

Schoens’ failure to honor standard legal practice and produce the witness for the purpose of formally claiming privilege is not only unethical, but corrosive. Like an infection that enters the bloodstream but sets off a chain reaction throughout the body, if left untreated, it can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and ultimately death. (According to the CDC, this condition affects more than 250,000 Americans a year.) For American democracy, of course, the infection set in before the Trump years, but it quickly spread throughout the country. executive branch during his tenure at the State Department with Mike Pompeo and the Department of Justice with Bill Barr, among others. The infection continued to spread even after Trump was defeated in last year’s election. With the Big Lie, it spread among Congressional Republicans, eventually infecting Capitol Hill itself on January 6.

Our politico-legal system has allowed the Big Lie to settle to the point where the rule of law and the threat of imprisonment no longer seem to matter to its carriers and their lawyers who take an oath to respect the law. Constitution.

If American democracy is to be saved, maybe it is time for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Congressional Democrats to stop following the old rules, which no longer seem to apply anyway.

