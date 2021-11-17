Politics
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden seem to disagree on everything. But they both fear where the US-China tensions could lead.
In the west wing of the White House, President Joe Biden sat with his hands clasped at the end of the table.
Two television screens, placed on temporary supports, broadcast live his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the room and the globe from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Although it is almost two years in the new world of coronavirus-induced global diplomacy, it still seems underestimated and somewhat odd that a meeting of such importance unfolds this way.
All the usual jokes of deep-rooted relationships and ongoing bonds were exchanged, but there was a lot to discuss for these two world superpowers and not much is particularly enjoyable.
The appeal, which was launched at Mr Biden’s request, reflects his administration’s deep concern that the chances of keeping the conflict at bay with Beijing may diminish.
The virtual summit, which comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations, is the third time Mr. Biden has met with Mr. Xisince taking office.
This is the first time this year that they have spoken face to face, albeit by videoconference.
Latent tensions between the United States and China
At the American, Mr. Biden got to the heart of the matter quickly and the parameters of the meeting were set.
Mr. Biden told Xi that to make sure the two countries do not come into conflict: “We must establish common sense safeguards.”
Although more subtle, with messages hidden between the lines, Mr. Xi adopted an equally conciliatory tone, extending the jokes to call Mr. Biden “my old friend.”
Without a doubt, the pair had a lot to discuss.
The last few months of relations between the world’s two largest economies have echoed echoes of Cold War behavior.
In a show of military force, Beijing last month flew a record number of planes in airspace near Taiwan, just to prove that it could ultimately use force to take control of the island.
The United States has announced that it will supply nuclear submarine technology to Australia, with the prospect that its submarines could appear, undetected, along the Chinese coast.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the need to go nuclear, driven by the threat posed by China in the Indo-Pacific.
So when Mr. Biden called for a summit with Mr. Xi, it undoubtedly caught the attention of the national and global media.
Biggest problem of all is a small island
Much of what was discussed at the three-hour summit will remain behind closed doors.
But the fact that this meeting took place between the two most powerful leaders in the world tells you that they hope to ease the tension.
Taiwan was at the forefront of the two world powers, just for different reasons.
Beijing wants Washington to pull out of what it calls home affairs.
Mr Bidenhas has already publicly stated that the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China, deviating from a long-standing foreign policy stance of “strategic ambiguity”, which maintained the position of Washington wave.
Before the White House could organize to brief reporters in Washington after the marathon talks, Chinese state media took the plunge and began leaking MrXi’s talking point statements.
Has something been achieved?
As the meeting was devoted to mending the ties, Xi issued warning signals across the bow, describing the two countries as “two ships that should not collide.”
He also added that China should take decisive action if “Taiwan’s pro-independence forces cross the red line.”
Loading
Senior administration officials in Washington informed reporters that the two leaders had discussed Taiwan at length.
But nothing new was agreed.
Instead of, Biden reaffirmed US support for one-China policy, which recognizes only one Chinese government.
This could be seen as another concession to Beijing.
Without seeing the two leaders interact in person, it’s hard to draw any conclusions about how that turned out to be body language.
There has been no major breakthrough on the relationship or deals to ease tensions.
But one of the few areas the two leaders agree on is that allowing relations to deteriorate further would be a mistake of historic proportions.
