Judge wonders why justice reversed Trump’s taxes





McFadden, a person named by Trump, hinted that the overthrow was politically motivated and he said the new position could dictate that Congress may be entitled not only to Bidens’ statements that have already been made public, but even to taxes deposited by Bidens, his son Hunter.

I mean, if Congress changes hands in a few years here and a Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee asks for Hunter Bidens’ tax returns, are [you] I’m just going to say, Oh sure, we’ve got to defer to Congress. They said they were interested in legislating the presidential family. We have to put them back. Is this going to be the position of the administrations? said the judge.

McFaddens’ comments were the latest twist in a multi-year House effort to get Trump’s tax returns. After Biden took office, the DOJ negotiated with the House and agreed to drop its objection to the House Ways and Means Committees offer for the documents. But the DOJ has agreed to continue arguing the case before handing over the returns to the Democratic-led panel.

Justice Department attorney James Gilligan said he could not answer Hunter Biden’s hypothesis.

I’m just a career DOJ lawyer. I’m not speaking for the administration, said Gilligan.

You speak for the United States, however, the judge replied.

House Advocate General Douglas Letter suggested that politics and personal allegiance to the President may have been at work in the 2019 memo drafted by DOJ’s legal counsel’s office, and not in the recent revision.

The previous OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] The opinion was voiced when Mr. Trump was the boss of OLC, Letter noted.

However, McFadden, a person appointed by Trump, also said that the new position defined by the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office was not in line with the strong vision of executive power that that office has traditionally championed. He predicted it would be short-lived.

I was struck by how deferential the OLC opinion of 2021 is to Congress. The OLC is not known to be respectful to anyone other than the president, McFadden said. I just can’t believe you’re going to keep that point of view for anything other than this one request.

For more than three hours on Tuesday, McFadden pressed and pushed lawyers in the House and the Department of Justice over their arguments for getting Trump’s tax returns and whether, now that Trump has left office, any Separation of powers issues remain to justify blocking the IRS from providing them to lawmakers.

Throughout the hearing, McFadden questioned lawyers about the weight of Trump’s concerns that Democratic lawmakers were seeking his tax returns for political reasons. He also questioned whether Congress’ demand for tax returns could be used as a stick against future presidents who might be forced to play nice with Congress or Congress will expose your tax returns.

But Letter said both concerns were unfounded, noting that all modern presidents other than Trump have voluntarily released tax returns.

That burden should be minimal given that not all other presidents think it’s a burden or something to worry about, Letter said.

McFadden appeared to be leaning in favor of the Justice Department’s request to end the trial, although he has at times said he was not sure it was at the right stage in the proceedings to do so.

The judge suggested that some of Trump’s claims might outlive Houses’ efforts to dismiss the lawsuit and spark another round of litigation, perhaps after establishing the facts, but McFadden also didn’t seem keen on the idea of ​​dying. ‘arbitrate an inquiry into House Ways and Means President Richard Neals (D-Mass.) the grounds for the claim under a statute specifically governing Congressional access to tax records.

Trump attorney Patrick Strawbridge didn’t say what documents would help Trump build his case, but said it likely wouldn’t require testimony from Neal or other members of the House.

We do not intend to remove members of Congress, the lawyer said.

However, Letter said he was puzzled that Trump’s lawyers needed more facts to plead the case.

I really don’t know what Mr. Strawbridge is planning? Will he find out about the Legal Counsel’s Office? Will he call [former OLC chief] Steven Engel … and say: Did anyone in the White House influence your opinion? Letter says.

While Strawbridge has denied blocking the case, one possibility raised by the hearing is that Trump is hoping the litigation and ensuing appeals drag on for a year or more.

That would push the case until the next election, where Republicans are favored to regain control of the House. It would probably not be a problem replacing Neal with a Republican as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

Trump’s lawyers argued that statements by Neal and other Democratic lawmakers showed his request was a politically motivated vendetta that had nothing to do with potential legislation.

It’s a reversal of Trump’s stance in cases where his official acts have been challenged, including travel ban orders that critics say discriminated against Muslims. In that litigation, Trump’s lawyers said courts should ignore his comments in media interviews, public appearances and during the election campaign ahead of his election in 2016.

For its part, the Justice Department argued on Tuesday that statements that would have shed light on the motives of Neal and other Democrats were not legally relevant.

They (…) belong to the realm of political hubbub, political gossip that the Supreme Court said they would not look at in the face of asserting a valid purpose for the investigation, the ministry’s lawyer said. of Justice.

McFadden has repeatedly stated that he does not consider the legal standard for deciding the current fight to be the muddy Supreme Court ruling last year on Houses’ efforts to use a subpoena to secure a similar set. of documents from the Trumps accountants of the Mazars accounting firm.

Honestly, I think my gut is Mazars is a bad fit for this given that President Trump is no longer president, but I’m struggling with the alternative as well, McFadden said. I find it hard to imagine the founders thought that the rights would somehow continue with you after you were no longer the incumbent … My inclination … is that past presidents shouldn’t count for much in this analysis of the separation of powers.

However, the judge noted that the Supreme Court said in a 1977 case regarding President Richard Nixons’ documents that access to documents of a former president could involve issues of executive power.

McFadden said he plans to rule on the nonsuit motion within the next two or three weeks to dismiss the case.

We’re a bit of uncharted territory here with what to do with a costume like this from a former president, the judge said.

