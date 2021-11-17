Politics
Western brands aim for the sky in Xi Jinpings China
When Chinese President Xi Jinping in August called for a redistribution of wealth and “common prosperity for all,” the markets reacted quickly. The quick sell-off wiped out more than 60 billion euros in the market capitalization of the four largest European luxury groups in two days.
Already nervous due to Beijing’s crackdown on video games, for-profit education, and tech billionaires, investors feared a repeat of the 2012 anti-corruption campaign, which hit sports car sales , flashy watches and expensive liquor.
So far, these concerns seem exaggerated. Rather than curbing growth, China’s drive to distribute wealth “in an olive shape” appears to be an opportunity for Western brands, albeit a complicated one that will force them to bypass political and social minefields. .
If Beijing succeeds in channeling most of the wealth to the middle class, it will significantly expand the pool of potential clients of multinationals. This is why so many alcohol, luxury and consumer goods companies are investing money in the country, and financial services groups are pushing the doors to join them.
Bain estimates that sales of luxury goods in China will grow from 11% of the market in 2019 to 25% in 2025, even as global revenue grows from € 281 billion to over € 360 billion. euros. Part of the reason is that Chinese tourists who have shopped overseas are now largely confined to their domestic market, but much of the growth is expected to come from newly empowered consumers.
The greatest opportunities, the companies say, lie at the level of mass affluence, rather than among the super-rich, who are most likely to find themselves in the crosshairs of Xi’s crackdown.
“Anything that is designed to increase the income of the middle class is positive for us,” Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, recently said at a conference in Bernstein.
Likewise, the big luxury brands like Gucci or Hermès seek to capitalize on investments in less expensive ranges, like cosmetics, accessible to a wider range of buyers. They must envy L’Oréal, which saw its sales in China in the third quarter increase by 43% compared to 2019.
Burberry CFO Julie Brown described the joint prosperity campaign last week as “a good thing, it will help this industry.” She said the British luxury group, which already derives two-fifths of its income from Chinese consumers, was poised to benefit because its clientele “tend to be upper middle class.”
Nestlé recently raised the importance of the Greater China region, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, in its strategy. The Swiss food group is hoping that brands such as Nespresso and Starbucks, which it is licensing, will thrive with the middle class and young consumers.
Despite all the attractiveness of the Chinese market, there are significant challenges for companies aiming to profit from it.
Influencing the behavior of Chinese consumers has recently become much more complicated. The wealthy founders of e-commerce platforms were one of the earliest targets of the crackdown on the super-rich. Likely as a result, Alibaba, JD.com, and others toned down their promotions for events like Singles Day last week. Both groups still announced record sales, but the numbers covered a longer period than before.
Given the general mood, brands are reluctant to bank on the oversized bling and logos that once attracted new consumers. The state media have also recently rocked artists and influencers deemed too “effeminate”. Both changes have left companies scrambling to find acceptable ways to promote their products and could affect demand.
Western companies also face conflicting pressures when it comes to environmental, social and governance concerns. Human rights activists are calling on major sponsors of next year’s Beijing Olympics, including Visa, Coca-Cola, Airbnb and Omega, to use their influence to fight crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
But groups that comply run the risk of angering Beijing and angering nationalist Chinese consumers. Adidas admitted last week that its sales were hit hard by a boycott of customers after the company joined with other brands to raise concerns over forced labor and Xinjiang cotton. Revenues in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan have fallen around 15% for two consecutive quarters, which is bad news for a region Adidas sees as a strategic growth market.
Chinese consumers have also gradually shifted from foreign brands to domestic brands for over a decade. Political tensions will only exacerbate this trend, despite efforts to reduce the temperature during this week’s virtual summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden. There are also questions about the wider Chinese economy: growth fell to 4.9% in the third quarter, the lowest level in a year.
For now, multinationals are moving forward, attracted by the size and growing wealth of the Chinese market. Diageo this month opened its first malt whiskey distillery in China, while touting its commitment to “middle class consumers”.
“For luxury companies, we are still in a golden period. They always profit from the fact that consumers get richer, ”says Ernan Cui, consumer analysts at Gavekal, a consulting firm.
