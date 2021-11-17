Increasing technology exports top government priority, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government’s determination to boost technology sector exports, saying it is a top priority.

As reported by Profit by Pakistan Today, the Prime Minister met with Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman Amir Hashmi on Tuesday to discuss progress in the tech sector.

Stating that Pakistan is not lacking in human resources and capacity in the technology sector, the Prime Minister referred to the work carried out by special technology zones and the interest shown by foreign investors.

Prime Minister Imran was informed by Hashmi that the work on the STZs is being carried out at a rapid pace and the latest installations are to be provided to the contractors.

In addition, foreign investment would ensure the transfer of technology into the country and valuable foreign currency would be earned, the president said.

The Prime Minister gave instructions to immediately take the essential measures for the completion of the STZs.

The Prime Minister and the president of the STZA also met a week ago with the aim of having similar discussions on the evolution of the STZA.

At this meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of STZA and said that he would like to see these technology zones deployed in all major cities of Pakistan.

The government first decided to create the STZA in December 2020, with the ultimate goal of providing support and ease to the tech sector, both financially and logistically. These will naturally push more and more people and companies in the country to intervene and deliver. The aim was to make their lives easier by giving them the international standards provided outside Pakistan so that they could thrive in the country.

