Trump’s cap on tax deductions is hurting Californians. Stop the bleeding – East Bay Times





A small tax injustice is about to be erased if the middle class can avoid being falsely labeled as rich and unworthy.

Let me explain.

Remember the longstanding tax break on state and local taxes that was cut four years ago by President Trump and Republican-controlled Congress?

Much of it could be restored as part of President Bidens and Democrats’ $ 1.85 trillion social safety net bill that President Nancy Pelosi hopes to put to a vote this week in the US House- United.

Before the Trump-GOP butcher shop, we could deduct all state income and local property taxes on federal returns.

But Trump and the Republicans have placed a cap of $ 10,000 on deductions for state and local taxes, called SALT in the government’s speech. Before that, the average SALT deduction in California was over $ 18,400.

The state’s Franchise Tax Board reported that in 2018, the SALT cap cost Californians $ 12 billion. The Washington-based Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy has estimated that by 2022, the SALT cap on Californians will be $ 33 billion if the law is not changed.

Why was it adopted in the first place? Two reasons.

The higher federal personal income tax revenues were needed to pay for the corporate tax cuts.

For Trump and the GOP, the cap was also a stinging blow against heavily taxed blue states led by Democratic states such as New York, New Jersey and California.

Then-Gov. Jerry Brown wasted no time accusing Republican Congressional leaders of wielding power like a bunch of Mafia thugs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and six other Democratic governors sent Biden a letter in April urging him to undo the plug.

The middle class is at the center of the conflict. Some Liberal lawmakers and think tanks argue that repealing the cap would be an unwarranted giveaway for the rich and of little benefit to the middle class.

Absurdity. But forget about a total repeal.

House Democrats, led by members from New Jersey and including California Rep. Katie Porter D-Irvine, are pushing to raise the ceiling. The last goal is $ 80,000.

But even if that higher cap is passed by the House, it will almost certainly be changed in the Senate.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Chairman of the budget committee, said the House proposal was too suited to the wealthy and unacceptable.

Sanders and Sen. Robert Menendez, DN.J., have proposed eliminating the cap entirely for taxpayers earning less than $ 400,000. Above this income, the limit of $ 10,000 would be gradually reinstated.

Falling into the top 20% of California earners hardly means that a family is wealthy. He can hit that bar with a salary of around $ 110,000, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board based on 2019 data, the latest available. You’re in the top 5% with a very comfortable family income of around $ 270,000, but not exactly mega-rich in high-cost California.

A SALT change would not only benefit wealthy Californians. It would also benefit many middle class taxpayers.

The state’s finance department has analyzed what an $ 80,000 cap would mean to Californians. He calculated that 2.3 million taxpayers could potentially benefit by being allowed to deduct an additional $ 43 billion. Of these taxpayers, 1.3 million earn less than $ 175,000. Their deductions would increase by $ 9 billion.

It’s pretty clear from the data that a SALT change isn’t just benefiting the wealthiest class, Finance Department spokesman HD Palmer said. Hundreds of thousands of California taxpayers with incomes well below the top of the heap would benefit.

The SALT overhaul may have a bigger impact on wealthy people, but middle-income people benefit as well, says Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), who has long pushed to raise the ceiling.

I think I will get something. It’s not soup yet. It’s still cooking.

Almost everything would taste better than what is served now.

George Skelton is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

