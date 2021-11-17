Democracy is the nature of India, natural tendency: PM Modi

New Delhi: Emphasizing the fundamental role of states in the country’s federal system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister attended the inaugural session of the 82nd All-India Conference of Presiding Officers via video conference.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said: “Democracy is not just a system in India. Democracy is the nature and natural tendency of India. We must take the country to new heights in the years to come. These resolutions will only be fulfilled by ‘Sabka Prayas’ (individual effort). And in India’s democracy and federal system, when we talk about “Sabka Prayas,” then states play a key role. He stressed that with the efforts of all, the nation has reached new heights.

Whether it is the solution to long-standing problems in the Northeast or the completion of major development projects that have been interrupted for decades, much work like this has been completed by the nation over the years. last years. The greatest example is the nation’s fight against COVID, ”he said.

“The nation fought this great battle in unity by bringing together all the states, it is historic in itself. Today India has passed the 110 crore vaccine dose milestone. Something that once seemed impossible is now becoming possible, ”he added.

The Prime Minister said the traditions and arrangements of Parliament and legislative assemblies should be Indian in nature.

“Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness. the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ should be there. Our own conduct at home should be in accordance with Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us, ”he said.

The All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), the supreme body of India’s legislative assemblies, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.

To commemorate AIPOC’s centenary year, the 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Officers is being held in Shimla on November 17-18. The first conference was held in Shimla in 1921.

Lok Sabha Om Birla President, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Harivansh Vice President Narayan Singh were also present at today’s event.