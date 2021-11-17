Mnuchin, Pompeo reflect on Trump impeachment plan after January 6: book





(The Hill) – Former President Trump’s top aides have been mulling over a plan to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, according to a new book.

ABC Newss Jonathan Karl writes in Betrayal that then Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke with other Cabinet members, including then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, about the attempt to to remove Trump from office by the 25th Amendment, according to excerpts published by MSNBC.

Karl, in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe early Monday, said Pompeo requested a legal analysis of the 25th Amendment and how it worked, but the idea was quickly scrapped the next day after officials acknowledged to how difficult the path was for such an effort. would be, that then Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and then Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao were resigning.

It wouldn’t be fast enough and it would be subject to legal challenges, Karl said on MSNBC.

But in the hours following the riot, there were high-level conversations about it, he said.

Karl credits the reporting to a source familiar with the conversations and told MSNBC hosts that his story is rock solid.

He said that despite several attempts to get in touch with Pompeo or Mnuchin to confirm the story, he had not received any communication until he told Trump about it.

During their last interview for the book, Karl asked the former president why the two wouldn’t deny the story if it wasn’t true.

Karl told MSNBC hosts that within hours of this interview he received the statement through Pompeos spokesperson, Rolling Stone reports.

“Pompeo, through a spokesperson, denied that there had ever been any conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment,” according to Rolling Stone.

Reports surfaced in the wake of the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill that administration officials discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, but this was unsuccessful. Instead, the House impeached the president for the second time within days of the riots, and the president exhausted his White House tenure.

He was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

Karls’ book is due out on Tuesday.

Close modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wate.com/news/mnuchin-pompeo-mulled-plan-to-remove-trump-after-jan-6-book/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos