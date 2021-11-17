Swift transatlantic action prevented Turkey from fueling Belarusian hybrid attacks

Following her meeting with President Biden at the White House last Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Twitter that mounting tensions on the Belarus-Poland border were not a migration crisis but a hybrid attack, a form of irregular warfare that mixes military and non-military methods. She proceeded to announce that the European Union and the United States will cooperate to sanction airlines from third countries involved in human trafficking. The undeclared target of von der Leyens’ warning was the Turkish government, whose standard bearer had delivered migrants to Belarus. When called, Ankara turned the tide, showing how coordinated transatlantic pressure can thwart a hybrid attack.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Russian President Vladimir Putin sworn to support earlier this month against foreign interference, armed migration in three EU member statesLatvia, Lithuania and Polandsince June. Lukashenko did so in lure migrants from Africa and the Middle East to Belarus, offering them unhindered passage at the EU border, often by government bus, and sometimes even force at gunpoint to enter the EU.

Lukashenko designed this hybrid attack in retaliation for a series of EU economic and financial sanctions imposed in June on what Brussels called serious human rights violations by Lukashenko. The EU imposed these sanctions after a Belarusian jet in May forced down a commercial aircraft in order to stop Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board.

Although Putin insists that Russia has absolutely nothing to do with the current crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, the Kremlin has shown its support for Lukashenko by flying Strategic nuclear bombers over Belarus last week. Such coordinated Russian-Belarusian action is precisely what Major General William Hickman, director of strategic plans and policy at NATO’s Allied Transformation Command in Norfolk, Va., Warned in 2019: our adversaries or competitors see an ability to work below the level of Article 5. Or, as NATO would say, to work below the level of conflict.

What made the Belarusian crisis more difficult compared to previous hybrid attacks were journalists’ claims that Turkey, a NATO member state, was also complicit. Last Tuesday, a day after von der Leyen announcement that the EU study how to sanction airlines from third countries active in human trafficking, EU Observe reported that Turkish Airlines was one of the accomplice carriers with Belarus and a Political Europe report singled out Turkey as one of the main points of origin for flights landing in Minsk. On the same day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted: We can see actions totally synchronized with actions of Turkey with Belarus and Russia. We are worried, we don’t like it.

This is not the first time that authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has played a spoiler role within NATO by rush for help of the strong man Lukashenko. The Washington Post reported that Turkey used its veto right within NATO to sweeten an official conviction of Lukashenko in May following the Protasevich incident. According to Reuters, Ankara blocked unspecified punitive measures that the Baltic allies and Poland had advocated.

This follows two earlier episodes where the Erdogan government also blocked a tougher NATO response to Russia. First of all, Ankara watered down the wording of a NATO of April 15 declaration expressing solidarity with America over Russia’s cyberattacks against US government agencies. Likewise, Turkey watered down an April 22 declaration expressing concern at the explosion by Russian military intelligence services of munitions storage depots in the Czech Republic in 2014. Turkey also blocked a NATO defense plan for Poland and the Baltic States for more than six months until june 2020, prompting The New York Times To label the country as NATO’s Elephant in the Room.

Threats of coordinated sanctions between the US and the EU against Turkish Airlines, although neither Washington nor Brussels have explicitly indicated that the airline is in their sights appear to have yielded immediate results. The day after von der Leyens’ announcement at the White House, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a Press release stating that Ankara understands the challenges that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have faced and is ready to provide all necessary support to overcome this problem.

The next day, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Turkey announcement that Ankara would not allow Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens, which included most of the migrants Lukashenko armed, to board Belarusian flights. Less than 24 hours after a Turkish Airlines declaration Denying any wrongdoing, Ankara bowed to pressure from NATO allies to take immediate action.

Developments over the past week show that a concerted and swift transatlantic pushback has been key to thwarting the hybrid attacks from Minsk as well as turning the tide of a complicit NATO member state with a troubling record of playing a role. spoiler. This is a lesson the transatlantic alliance must keep in mind as Belarus, Russia and the others plan their next hybrid attack.

Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey program to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD). Follow him on twitter @aykan_erdemir.