Xi Jinping’s meeting with Joe Biden did not result in any major breakthrough. But China has already claimed victory

And although Monday’s virtual summit between the two leaders saw no substantive policy on key issues such as climate, trade, the pandemic or arms control, it did establish a dialogue that can be relied upon. ‘support, potentially easing tensions – and allowing a return to a more constructive and stable relationship.

But while the background music from both countries is undoubtedly positive, closer examination suggests Beijing felt it had more to celebrate.

“Biden reiterates that he does not support Taiwan independence! Proclaimed the first headline to appear on Chinese state media after the summit. A associated hashtag quickly became the go-to topic on Weibo, the heavily censored Chinese version of Twitter, garnering over 200 million views.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views “reunification” with Taiwan – an autonomous democracy it has never ruled – as a key unresolved issue on China’s path to its “great rejuvenation”.

That a US president potentially agrees with China’s point of view on this issue is therefore a great propaganda victory. But according to a reading from the White House meeting, that’s not quite what Biden said – in fact, he didn’t mention independence at all.

On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that the United States remains committed to the ‘one China’ policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances, and that the United States opposes firmly to unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, ”the White House said.

In what is known as the US “one China” policy, Washington recognizes Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never endorsed the CCP’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. It maintains close unofficial ties with Taipei and is obligated to support the island with the means to defend itself under the Taiwan Relations Act.

A 3,900-character reading released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry again quoted Biden as saying that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence, but he did not mention Washington’s strong stand against “the unilateral efforts to change the status quo “.

Instead, it showed Xi taking a direct hit – and making a veiled threat – at Washington.

According to the Chinese reading, Xi blamed the rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait on what he called Taipei’s attempt to “rely on the United States to seek independence,” as well as “l ‘intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.’

“Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire. Anyone who plays with fire will get burned,” Xi told Biden, according to the Chinese reading.

“We have patience and we will strive to achieve the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and effort. However, if the separatist forces of” Taiwan independence “provoke, coerce or even cross the red line, we will have to take drastic measures, ”Xi added. .

Such strong rhetoric is likely to resonate with the Chinese public, many of whom strongly support unification with Taiwan.

Xi strengthened his power at a key Communist Party meeting last week, paving the way for a third term and beyond. And now he’s described nationally as having emerged triumphantly from meeting Biden as well.

“Of course, in China, they must cry victory. That is why they stressed that the Biden administration has reiterated its opposition to the independence of Taiwan,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, Chinese policy expert at the Hong Kong Baptist University.

For Beijing, the perspective of the meeting is at least as important as its content.

In the Chinese capital, the virtual summit was held in a hall painted in gold and covered with red carpet in the Great Hall of the People. The faces of Xi and Biden appeared side by side on a giant screen streaming the meeting live, as Chinese leaders, including Xi himself, sat a few feet in a row across the room. – a configuration markedly different from that of American officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

According to the Chinese reading, Xi compared China and the United States to two giant ships at sea, each having to be steered regularly to avoid a collision.

“In a sense, it gives China a lot of face, a lot of status – a status of a great power. Biden has agreed to speak to China on an equal footing, mentioning the key issues the two countries need to address together. , climate change, North Korea in Afghanistan, ”Cabestan said.

And for Xi, building bridges with Biden and trying to get bilateral relations back on a more normal course also helps his domestic political agenda.

“President Xi, of course, is entering a very political year,” said Paul Haenle, director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, citing Xi’s attempt to run for an unprecedented third term at the 20th Party Congress. next fall.

“So this (will be) an important year and President Xi, I think, will focus largely on removing these risks and uncertainties in the US-China relationship so that he can really focus on domestic politics in his life. preparation for the Party Congress, “Haenle said.

Clearly, it is in Xi’s best interests to minimize the risks ahead of the congress and establish a stable relationship between the United States and China – putting in safeguards to prevent unforeseen incidents from happening. degenerate into conflict.

Ryan Hass, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution, said domestic factors are likely to play a disproportionate role for the two leaders in the coming year.

“Neither leader will want to be seen as softening their approach to the other, but at the same time, neither leader will see any benefit in allowing the relationship to escalate significantly beyond current levels of tension,” he said. he declared.

“As such, the relationship will likely navigate between a fairly firm floor and ceiling over the next year or so.”