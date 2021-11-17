Politics
Democracy is not just a system for India, it is rooted in our nature and part of our life: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Highlights
- The Prime Minister proposed “One nation, one legislative platform” to give the necessary technological boost to the parliamentary system and connect all the democratic units of the country
- The role of all states is Sabka Prayas’ great base in India’s federal system: PM Modi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fight against the Corona pandemic is a prime example of Sabka Prayas
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd All-India Conference of Presiding Officers via video conference on Wednesday and said: “Democracy is not just a system for India. Democracy is rooted in our nature and is part of life in India ”.
The Prime Minister insisted on taking everyone, which would help take India to new heights.
“In the years to come, we must take the nation to new heights. We must achieve extraordinary goals. This resolution can only be completed with the efforts of all,” he said.
He further stressed that “we must take the country to new heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will only be fulfilled by ‘Sabka Prayas’. And in a democracy, in the federal system of India, when we talk about ‘Sabka Prayas’, then the role of all states is a great basis for that ”.
The prime minister said that due to individual efforts, solutions to ten-year-old problems in the Northeast, or the completion of all major development projects that have been stalled for decades, there is much such work in the North East. the country have been achieved in recent years. .
Noting the achievement of administering over a billion doses of COVID vaccine, Prime Minister Modi said the nation has fought this great battle in unity by bringing all states together, this is historic in itself.
“Today India has passed the 110 crore vaccine dose milestone. Something that once seemed impossible is now becoming possible,” he said.
Addressing the conference chairpersons in Shimla, the Prime Minister called for the One Nation One Law platform to strengthen India’s parliamentary system.
“A portal which not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all democratic units in the country,” said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister insisted that the traditions and systems of the chambers of our legislatures should be inherently Indian. He called for government policies and laws to strengthen Indian emotion of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.
“Most importantly, our own conduct at home must be in accordance with Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us, ”added Prime Minister Modi.
“Over thousands of years of development, we have realized that amidst diversity flows the great, divine and unbroken stream of oneness. This uninterrupted flow of unity cherishes our diversity, preserves it, ”he said.
“One of my ideas is the ‘One Nation One Legislative’ platform – a portal that will not only give a technological boost to our parliamentary system, but will also work to connect the democratic units of the nation,” said Prime Minister Modi.
While providing a healthy time, a healthy day for quality debates in the House, Prime Minister Modi said: “Can we set aside 3-4 days a year in the House, for the representatives of the public, by doing something? something special for the society, informing the country about this aspect of their social life.
While stressing that the next 25 years are very important for India, the Prime Minister urged parliamentarians to realize only one mantra – duty, duty, duty
The All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), the supreme body of legislative assemblies in India, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021. To commemorate the centenary year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Conference of Presiding Officers is taking place at Shimla November 17-18. The first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.
