Problems for Imran Khan? Pakistani army calls for return of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif





Islamabad, first published Nov 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. IST

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely in deep waters with looming tensions over the power struggle between him and Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to an exclusive CNN-News report, 18 the military and establishment Pak gave Khan’s predecessor Nawaz Sharif a push to return to the country, sparking speculation over Khan’s overthrow .

This development came at a time when Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was due to take up his post as CEO (ISI) on November 20, and Prime Minister Khan would be in favor of retaining Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the outgoing ISI chief. Imran Khan has constantly faced pressure on burning issues such as corruption, unemployment, a bad economy and rapidly growing inflation. As a result, the key Pakistani opposition alliance, the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), is poised to take to the streets across the country in a “total protest” against Pakistan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). by Imran Khan) government.

Sources told CNN-News18 that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was subtly informed that Pakistan was needed and that he should return to the country.

Citing sources, according to the channel, the return of ex-CM Sharif will be a big shock for Imran Khan because he would then have no choice but to resign. Two options were presented before Imran Khan resigned on his own before November 20, or the opposition brings an internal change to the Parliament of Pak and in either case Khan is leaving, CNN-News18 said. in its exclusive report.

Citing sources, the report says the ruling PTI will lose its political allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim Leage-Quaid (PML-Q) over the coming week. PTI’s Parvez Khattak and PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif are likely names for Pak’s prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, and he has lived in London since then.

Imran Khan has lost popularity in the country for consistently associating with extremist and terrorist organizations. Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed dragged Khan over the coals for engaging in talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the group responsible for the terror attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014, which killed 132 children.

