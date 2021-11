Uttar Pradesh Pride Purvanchal Expressway Says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Purvanchal Highway, 341 km long, which connects Lucknow to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Modi reached Karwal Kheri, the site of the inauguration, aboard an Indian Air Force C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft. The PM also witnessed an air show at the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the highway in Sultanpur district. Addressing the assembly, the prime minister said that when laying the foundation stone for the Purvanchal highway three years ago, he had not imagined that he would one day land on the same highway. “This highway will lead to a brighter future at a faster pace, this highway is for UP’s development, this highway is for building a new Uttar Pradesh, this highway is a reflection of UP’s modern facilities, this highway is for building a new Uttar Pradesh. highway is proof of accomplishment of resolutions in UP and it is the pride and wonder of UP, ”he said. The Prime Minister noted that the security of the country is just as important as the prosperity of the country. With this in mind, emergency landing arrangements for fighter jets were made during the construction of the Purvanchal highway. He added that “the roar of these planes will be for those who have ignored the country’s defense infrastructure for decades.” “Bearing in mind the needs of this decade, infrastructure is being built to build a prosperous Uttar Pradesh… Today, Purvanchal’s demands are equal to the demands of the West… The” government dual engine “is fully committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister pointed out that the eastern part of India and the northeastern states, despite considerable development potential, have not benefited much from the ongoing development in the country. The prime minister said that the way previous governments worked for a long time, they did not pay attention to the overall development of the UP and lamented that despite such a large area blessed with the “Ganga ji “and other rivers, there was no development until seven-eight years ago. Criticizing previous governments, the prime minister said he was deeply saddened that the then UP government did not support him in providing amenities. The prime minister said it was a fact that parts of a large state like UP had previously been largely cut off from each other and the lack of connectivity was a big problem. “For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes. But today the demands of Purvanchal have the same importance as the demands of the West, ”said the prime minister and added that the highway will connect these cities with immense aspiration and enormous potential for development with Lucknow and where the good road leads, good the highways reach, there the pace of development accelerates, job creation occurs more quickly. Uttar Pradesh will stand for parliamentary elections next year. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/171121/purvanchal-expressway-pride-of-up-says-modi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos