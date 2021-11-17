Joe Biden supports free and open Indo-Pacific in virtual meeting with Xi Jinping: The Tribune India





Sandeep Dikshit Tribune press service New Delhi, November 16 US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a three-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday morning to manage competition responsibly, with Taiwan as the main focus. Avoid conflicts This is to ensure that competition does not degenerate into conflict, intentional or not. – Joe Biden, President of the United States Don’t play with fire Such movements (in Taiwan) are dangerous, as is playing with fire. He who plays with fire will burn himself. – Xi Jinping, Chinese President However, Biden also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and “communicated the continued determination” of the United States to honor its commitments in the region. Biden reiterated the importance of free navigation and safe overflights to the prosperity of the region, a White House report of the meeting said. India is part of the US-led Quad Group that is putting its economic and military power in place to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is also interpreted as an exercise to contain China. Biden’s observations indicate that Washington will not back down on its Quad commitments even as it tries to calm tensions with China. On the other hand, India will be concerned about Xi Jinping’s indirect offer to Biden to cooperate in their rival visions of a modern global infrastructure encompassing even the poorest countries. “We hope the reverse is also true,” Xi said while declaring that all global initiatives proposed by China are open to the United States. India has joined Biden’s “Built Back Better World” (B3W) while China is pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India opposes. But it was Taiwan that got all the attention despite Xi giving a long speech on a number of topics. “Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire. Anyone who plays with fire will be burned, “Biden warned, hoping the latter will show political leadership and” bring America’s Chinese policy back to reason and pragmatism. “ Xi also criticized Biden’s “Summit of Democracies” next month to which India was also invited. “Democracy is not mass produced with a uniform pattern or configuration for countries around the world. Whether or not a country is democratic should be left to its own people to decide. Rejecting forms of democracy other than his own is in itself undemocratic, ”he said. However, Xi’s response to Biden’s criticism of tough Chinese tactics in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong was below par. “But we oppose the use of human rights to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said on the matter. “It seems to me that our responsibility is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not,” Biden said in his opening remarks. Besides Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, the two leaders also discussed North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran. “Finally, they discussed ways for the two sides to continue discussions on a number of areas, with President Biden stressing the importance of substantive and concrete conversations,” the White House read.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/joe-biden-upholds-free-open-indo-pacific-at-virtual-meet-with-xi-jinping-339091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos