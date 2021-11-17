Trump loyalist’s “creepy” new memo is “a cause for considerable alarm”





Jonathan Karl of ABC News reported that on October 19, 2020, Trump loyalist John McEntee, then White House Presidential Personnel, released a memo listing the reasons for firing the Secretary of Defense of the United States. then Mark T. Esper of the Trump administration. Never Trump curator Max Boot discusses Karl’s reporting and this note in his November 15 column for the Washington Post, explaining why McEntee’s note should be a “major cause for alarm” if Donald Trump shows up as president in 2024.

Boot has been very critical of Esper in the past, describing him as a Trump facilitator. But in light of Karl’s reporting, the Tory columnist now believes he “may have been too hard on” the former Defense Secretary who sacked Trump on November 9.

“Now that we’ve seen new evidence of how much Trump and his minions hated Esper, it is increasing in my opinion,” says Boot. This evidence comes from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, who unearthed a memorandum from Johnny McEntee, Trump’s presidential personnel officer, listing 14 reasons for ousting Esper. This document was dated October 19, 2020. Three weeks later, Esper was fired by a tweet from Trump. “

Describing McEntee’s memo as “both sinister and ridiculous,” Boot notes that the Trump loyalist “was advocating getting rid of a top official for disloyalty to the president.”

“This revealing and frightening document deserves to be read not as a historical curiosity, but as a terrible omen of what might be in store if Trump wins another term,” Boot writes. “He seems determined to make the army his personal squad.”

Boot goes on to note some of the reasons McEntee wanted Esper fired. Esper, McEntee complained, “endorsed the promotion of Lt. Col. (Alexander) Vindman,” a key witness during Trump’s impeachment, and Esper “publicly opposed the president’s directive to use force American to quell riots just outside the White House, ”McEntee wrote.

Boot observes: “This was a reference to Esper’s courageous decision in June 2020 to resist Trump’s desires to deploy active-duty troops to quell the Black Lives Matter protests. Esper acted after him and General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was drawn to Trump in a bizarre photoshoot in Lafayette Square, which was forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters. ”

In the memo, Boot adds, McEntee (now 31) also wanted Esper fired for removing Confederate flags from military installations.

McEntee’s memo, warns the conservative Never Trump, highlights the fact that a second Trump presidency if he runs in 2024 would be disastrous for the United States.

“Trump would like to make sure the ‘gun guys’ are on his side,” Boot warns. “If he wins a second term, Trump’s next Secretary of Defense Johnny McEntee, maybe? Would almost certainly be someone more dedicated to him than to the Constitution. For anyone who cares about the future of American democracy, this should be a cause for considerable concern both when Trump and (President Joe) Biden are running almost neck and neck in voting matches. “

