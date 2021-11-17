Politics
Israel obtains permission to make consular visit to couple detained in Turkey for espionage
Turkish authorities have decided to allow representatives of Israel to meet with two Israeli nationals arrested for taking photos of the palace of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Natalie and Mordi Oknin were arrested and charged with espionage after allegedly photographing the home of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry informed that permission for the consular visit to Natalie and Mordi Oknion had been given. However, the date of the visit has not yet been determined. Earlier on November 15, the Israeli Foreign Minister informed via Twitter that Tel Aviv was working for the release of the couple imprisoned in Turkey.
Nir Yaslovitzh, an Israeli lawyer for the couple told an Israeli newspaper Haaretz that the couple were only filming “Erdogan’s palace on an innocent boat trip.”
Israeli couple accused of espionage
Last week, Israeli couple Natalie and Mordi Oknin, and a Turkish national were arrested on suspicion of espionage while taking photographs of the residence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan from Camlica Tower in Istanbul, Anadolu Agencyreported.
Police arrived at the scene after employees in the tower restaurants section saw the couple taking photos, according to the report. Police took the couple for questioning and they were also questioned by officials from the Istanbul Police Chief Prosecutor’s Office.
Israel’s foreign ministry works to release couple
After questioning, the couple were taken to prison by the authorities. According to Turkish authorities, the suspects face charges of “political and military espionage”.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a statement released Friday denied allegations the couple worked for an Israeli agency, according to PA. In addition, Lapid informed that the Foreign Ministry is in regular contact with the couple and is making efforts for their release.
