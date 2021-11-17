Boris Johnson bows to the sleazy Tory and accepts the MP shouldn’t be a second job.





Boris Johnson admitted that MPs should be banned from acting as paid political consultants for private companies. The Tory leader was humiliated ahead of a Labor vote in the House of Commons demanding that MPs be banned from paid director and board positions. Johnson moved a fortnight after he sparked a sordid scandal with a parliamentary vote overturning the standards committee’s recommendation to suspend Owen Paterson for undeclared lobbying. Johnson’s panicked dash for decency tried to draw a line over a fortnight of damaging revelations that knocked the Tory polls down. The PM bowed to pressure to remove the dirt just as Labor leader Keir Starmer began a press conference demanding a tightening of House of Commons rules by banning all second jobs with a few exceptions. In a letter to House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the PM said MPs should urgently pass a ban on consultations. He added that this would prevent MPs from exploiting their positions. Implementing a ban would require a formal vote in the House of Commons, which would have to hold a vote to change its rules. Starmer said he wanted a Commons vote on Wednesday to bar all second jobs for MPs, with a few exceptions. Starmer declared victory at the Labor press conference, when he was briefed on the Prime Minister’s letter. His first reaction was: we have already won the vote tomorrow. He added: What I want to see from the Prime Minister now is that he follow up and make sure his MPs vote for it tomorrow so that we can have this binding ruling from the House and move forward. We have had two weeks of corruption and sordidness. Let’s move on and see this vote take place tomorrow. Starmer also said there should also be a five-year ban on former ministers taking jobs in industries they previously regulated and that there should be stricter rules to prevent foreign money. to enter British politics. SNP Westminster deputy head MP Kirsten Oswald accused the PM of trying to avoid scrutiny. She said: “Boris Johnson released these shoddy, half-baked proposals to distract media attention from his government – but the reality is they wouldn’t start to scratch the surface of dealing with the huge problem. of the Conservatives’ obscenity, cronyism and corruption that has engulfed Westminster. “ The prime minister had previously been forced to make an embarrassing about-face on a plan to reform the independent normalization process and led Paterson to resign as an MP. The deferred motion to ban Paterson from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaking lobbying rules was finally approved by the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

