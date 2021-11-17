China issues comprehensive landmark resolution that could see President Xi Jinping rule for life

Beijing released a 36,000-word document that almost guarantees that President Xi Jinping’s reign will be extended and may even see him reign for life.

The Chinese Communist Party has released a long groundbreaking document that potentially paves the way for President Xi Jinping to rule for life.

The CPC has just released the 36,000-word text – a landmark resolution adopted by high-ranking officials at the top-secret Sixth Central Committee plenary session held last week in Beijing.

The “draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the [party’s] 100 Years of Effort ”- the first official announcement on Chinese history in four long decades – was made by Xi himself, and it covered the origins of the party as well as the president’s strategy for China a leading world power.

Although at first glance it doesn’t seem particularly important, there have only been two other people in Chinese history who wrote historic resolutions – Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping – and both have ruled for the rest of their life.

Experts have widely interpreted Xi’s successful resolution as a sign that his unprecedented third term, due to begin next year, will be a sure thing – and could then secure his power for life.

“Getting the party to support its take on Chinese history – and its future – would be the biggest sign yet that Xi has the power base to potentially rule for life after nearly a decade.” elimination of enemies and promotion of national pride ”, Bloomberg’s Jenni Marsh Explained earlier this month.

The successful resolution also gives Xi, 68, greater authority to enact the policies he has chosen, such as the “common prosperity” campaign which aims to redistribute wealth and which has seen billionaires and celebrities fall. under the influence of the party machine and $ 1 trillion slashed in the value of Chinese stocks earlier this year.

In Xi’s plan

So what does the resolution actually say?

Above all, it secures Xi’s position as the “central leader” of the CCP and cements his ideology, known as Xi Jinping thought, as China’s main guide for decades to come.

He has also focused largely on the party’s successes since its inception in 1921.

And when it comes to China’s vision for the future, according to Bloomberg, he confirmed Beijing’s commitment to tackle corruption – described as “the greatest threat to the party’s long-term governance” – and Western democratic influence.

She condemned the “cult of money”, “extreme individualism” and corruption, which the resolution said have been on the rise over the past four decades, and called for tighter leadership and discipline.

He also stressed the importance of harnessing the power of the Internet – and uniting with Taiwan, declaring that “full national reunification with Taiwan will finally be achieved.”

The document argued that “GDP cannot be the only criterion for success”, with other criteria, such as innovation and environmental action, to be favored.

It also listed goals such as debt reduction, the achievement of common prosperity, and the suppression of monopolies.

“The new era”

the mouthpiece of the CCP World time was unsurprisingly full of praise for both the document and for Xi himself.

“Chinese policy watchers pointed out that the resolution shows that China has reached a new stage in its historic development that is inseparable from the strong leadership of the CCP. [Communist Party of China] Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst, a period in which the CCP has fully shown its advantages in tackling various problems and obstacles, and it guides the Chinese people to courageously forge ahead in the new era, ”said an article following the publication of the resolution.

“The resolution, which lists 13 aspects of the specific challenges, risks and problems facing the Party, said the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping within it has shown great historic initiative, political courage. formidable and a strong sense of mission in defending the objectives of the Party.global leadership, exercising full and rigorous autonomy, pursuing economic development, stimulating ecological progress, strengthening national defense and armed forces, preserving security national policy, supporting the One Country, Two Systems policy and promoting national reunification.

Talk to BBC, Adam Ni, editor of the Chinese news bulletin China Neican, said the resolution proved Xi was “trying to portray himself as the hero of China’s national travel epic.”

“By passing a landmark resolution that is at the center of the Party’s grand narrative and modern China, Mr. Xi is demonstrating his power,” Ni said.

“But the document is also a tool to help him retain that power.”