Pakistan, embroiled in unrest





There are 57 Muslim countries in the world. None of them were as offended by the representation of the Muslim prophet in France as Pakistan. The Pakistanis want the French ambassador to leave Pakistan.

Does this mean Pakistan is the most radical Muslim country in the world? Far from there. Pakistani commentator Hassan Nisar says Pakistanis are Indian Muslims, or to put it more accurately, Hindustani Muslims.

Muslims in India party, wear western clothes, and do a lot of things their Hindu brethren do. So, once upon a time there were Muslims in Pakistan. Their stock is the same as Muslims in India, which is basically the same as Hindus on the subcontinent.

How and why have many Muslims in Pakistan taken an obscurantist turn for the worse? The reasons are many, the defeat of India in 1971, the influence of Saudi Wahhabism, the link between the army and the mullahs, but exploring them in depth is out of reach. What is most worth talking about is what Pakistan has become today.

Pakistan howled with joy when the Americans fled Afghanistan. Now he thought he was in control of Afghanistan. He believed that the Afghan Taliban would be at his disposal. The Afghan Taliban, however, refused to subdue the Pakistani Taliban, who continue to attack Pakistan. Pakistan claims India is funding the Pakistani Taliban.

Now another terrorist group has taken control of the Pakistani state of Punjab. These are the people who ask the French Ambassador for the boot. Sane people in Pakistan know that if the French Ambassador was kicked out, there would be repercussions from the European Union, if not the Western world at large.

Imran Khan’s government has struck a semi-deal with this terrorist group, which the government is unwilling to disclose. Obviously, the government has capitulated one way or another and does not want its embarrassment to be known publicly. But the secret will come out.

Pervez Musharraf, although a military dictator, presided over enlightened moderation. The economy developed under his tenure and Pakistanis enjoyed relatively free lives. He was followed by the notorious con artist, Asif Ali Zardari. During his time there was another con man who ruled Pakistan, the army chief Ashfaq Kayani.

Kayani retired to Australia, where he reportedly bought an island. Zardari was followed by Nawaz Sharif, a reasonable administrator with a reputation for mingling with the military. Even though the economy grew under his tenure, the military deposed him and brought in his pet, Imran Khan.

Much was expected of the handsome Imran, but it turned out to be Im the Sun. The economy collapsed during his shift. He spent his first two years cursing Modi, a practice he thankfully stopped. Lately he has consumed himself with pride and is now falling out with the army.

It’s no secret that a civilian leader in Pakistan who disagrees with the military doesn’t get very far. In gambling, the house always wins. In Pakistan, the military is doing it. Current army chief Qamar Bajwa has been humiliated by Khan over military appointments. Depreciated, he is sure to take steps to restore the supremacy of the military. Bajwa doesn’t seem interested in an outright military takeover, otherwise he would have already done so.

Talks are underway between Nawaz Sharif and Bajwa to impeach Khan and call for early elections. The Nawaz Sharifs party remains popular and his younger brother, Shehbaz, a prominent administrator, is being tipped for the post of prime minister. Khan will not go quietly. He would like to go there with the brilliance of a martyr, but people are so fed up with him, they don’t seem to care how he is. As Modi began to travel the world, Khan skipped the G20 and COP26 summits. Khan’s wife believes in the occult and is said to have warned him not to fly over water. This must certainly restrict his range of motion.

Pakistani commentators are dismayed that India under Modi trotting, if not cantering, and Bangladesh, under Sheikh Hasina, is definitely galloping, but Pakistan under Imran and Bajwa appears to be in reverse. Pakistan’s moment of joy over the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was not shared by the rest of the world. No other country has recognized the Taliban. In fact, even Pakistan has hardly budged in doing so. He wants to solve the problem of the Pakistani Taliban first.

In the grip of a collapsing economy, international ostracism and a bowl of begging, Pakistanis are living a heartbreaking experience. The United States is tightening the screws through the IMF. The Pakistanis have certainly played a double game to expel the Americans from Pakistan. Now the Americans were quick to take revenge.

US demands for air bases, air corridors and even land routes to combat terrorism emanating from the AfPak region are freely met by the Pakistanis, after an initial reluctance not to do so. Their absolutely unreflective posture quickly turned into yes sir, yes sir, three bags full sir while the IMF turned the screw on Pakistan.

Pakistan must learn not to always strike above its weight, but it is addicted to doing so because as a state policy it is married to the destruction of much greater India. The abuse Modi suffered at Khan’s part made the former suspicious of Pakistan. He’s busy playing the Hindu devotee, while also appearing to be doing something for the country, hoping to win the next critical UP election. There seems to be no time for Pakistan.

