Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan





The issues of expanding cooperation were discussed during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian and Turkish presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky praised Turkey’s continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as its active participation in the work of a new international mechanism – the Crimean Platform, the service said on Wednesday morning. press release of the President of Ukraine. Zelensky thanked the leader of Turkey for the condolences expressed following the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers in the east of our state. The Ukrainian president paid particular attention to the issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by Russia. Zelensky and Erdogan exchanged views on the security situation in the region, as well as on relevant initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea region. The presidents discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector. The parties said the strategic partnership is already strengthening the armed forces of the two countries. The implementation of a number of important projects in aircraft construction and naval development was noted, as well as the prospects for deepening this interaction. The Ukrainian head of state, in particular, informed Erdogan about the start of serial production of the An-178 transport aircraft. “I invite Turkey to join the circle of its clients,” Zelensky said. The leaders noted their willingness to complete the preparation of a free trade area agreement in the near future. Attention was also paid to the state of implementation of the agreements reached on a number of projects on the bilateral agenda, in particular the construction of housing for representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. The parties discussed issues of interaction in the energy sector, among others, ways to diversify the supply of energy resources. The Chairs agreed to hold the 10th anniversary meeting of the High Level Strategic Council in Kiev in February 2022. It was noted that this important event should be preceded by extensive preparations, in particular, the holding of the second meeting of the Quadriga in level of Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministers in December of this year.

