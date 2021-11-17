Pakistani Government Salutes Navjot Singh Sidhu on Website for Role in Kartarpur Corridor | Amritsar News





AMRITSAR: Pakistan pointedly referenced cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is now chairman of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, on his website kartarpurcorridor-.com.pk and praised his role in the opening of the corridor between the two nations. Pakistan’s credit comes at a time when BJP Punjab leader Ashwani Sharma claimed that the initiative to open the corridor was launched by the BJP government at the Center shortly after coming to power in 2014. The site Web said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a friend of Sidhu’s cricket days, decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev during his ceremony of swearing in and shared the same with Sidhu, who had arrived in Pakistan to attend the ceremony. The website home page reads: The idea (Kartarpur Corridor opening) was shared with Indian Sikh cricket legend Navjot Singh Sidhu, who attended the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony Pakistani. On November 28, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. On November 26, 2018, Indian Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side. On November 28 of the same year, Khan performed the inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side. The website also prominently featured an article titled Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan, which reads:. Sikhs and Muslims believe that these three leaders have truly honored Guru Nanak Dev and his followers by creating a facilitating environment which has enabled Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims to have a visa-free visit to Kartarpur Sahib. He also spoke of Sidhu’s growing popularity among Punjab voters, which could pave the way for him to the office of the chief minister. If this happens, it will mark a new era in the social, cultural and political history of the region.

