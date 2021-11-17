Joe Biden, Xi Jinping Agree To Study Possibility Of Nuclear Weapons Talks

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed in a virtual meeting to examine the possibility of arms control talks, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Iden and Xi agreed to seek to start the discussion on strategic stability, Sullivan said with reference to US concerns over the build-up of nuclear missiles and Chinese missiles.

You will see on many levels an intensification of engagement to ensure that there are safeguards around this competition so that it does not escalate into conflict, Sullivan said during a Brookings Institution webinar.

Mr Sullivan did not specify what form the strategic stability talks might take, but added:

This is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue.

It’s much more mature, has a much deeper history.

There is less maturity to this in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders have discussed these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to move them forward, Sullivan added.

Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.

Beijing says the arsenals of the other two countries are inferior to its own. He says he is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

It was the two leaders’ most in-depth exchange since Mr Biden took office in January.

Although they spoke for around three and a half hours, the two leaders appeared to do little to narrow the differences that raised fears of a possible conflict between the two superpowers.

The United States had imagined that the meeting would put stability in an increasingly troubled relationship over a litany of issues, including what Washington sees as aggressive actions by Beijing towards autonomous Taiwan.

Mr. Sullivan said Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden discussed a wide range of global economic issues, including how the United States and China can work together to ensure that the global energy supply and the price volatility do not jeopardize the global economic recovery.

The two presidents instructed their teams to coordinate quickly on this issue, he said.

During the meeting, Biden urged his Chinese counterpart on human rights and Xi warned that China would respond to provocations against Taiwan.

A senior US official said in a briefing after the meeting that the US objective was not to ease tensions, it was not necessarily the result, and that there was no progress to report.

Chinese state media quoted unnamed sources from China’s Foreign Ministry as saying the two sides will ease access restrictions for journalists from their respective countries.

The China daily The newspaper said a consensus on visas for journalists, among others, had been reached ahead of the virtual meeting.

White House and State Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Beijing has accused Washington of political crackdown on Chinese journalists after reducing the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work in the US offices of major Chinese state media and limiting their authorized stay to 90 days, with an option of extension.

China, already internationally accused of not respecting press freedoms, then expelled American journalists from several American newspapers and introduced new visa restrictions for some American media companies.

Mr. Biden said he had a good meeting with the Chinese president and added that the assistants would follow up on a series of questions.

Meanwhile, he said he expects his Build Back Better legislation to pass in a few weeks.

I have no doubts that the House will pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think it should be passed within a week, Mr Biden said.

The $ 1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy.