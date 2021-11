MPs will be banned from acting as paid political consultants

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 3:49 p.m. Boris Johnson is set to ban MPs from paid consulting jobs that allow them to act as “parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant” in the wake of the sleaze Owen Paterson scandal. The Prime Minister wrote to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to say that he wanted any outside work by MPs to be “within reason and should not prevent them from fully performing a range of functions. “. Read more Jacob Rees-Mogg admits blame in Owen Paterson saga following sleaze scandal “The adoption of these specific recommendations would ensure that MPs who neglect their duties to their constituents and prioritize outside interests would be investigated and punished appropriately by existing disciplinary authorities,” a- he declared. “They would also ban MPs from exploiting their positions by acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists.” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Johnson to go further and ban all side jobs for MPs, with “very limited exceptions”. The proposed rule changes come after Owen Paterson was forced to resign as an MP following the government’s botched attempt to bail him out for breaking parliamentary lobbying rules. The saga sparked a wave of sordid tales about a large group of Conservative MPs and their lucrative second jobs. Senior official Tory Geoffrey Cox has been particularly criticized, after it was revealed that he was making hundreds of thousands of pounds working for the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on corruption charges brought by the British government. A video also emerged which appeared to show Cox virtually attending a hearing for BVI in his House of Commons office – a violation of parliamentary rules. Labor was preparing to vote tomorrow to call for a ban on paid consulting jobs. Starmer joked at a press conference today saying Johnson’s announcement meant ‘we have already won the vote by that time’, but he said Labor would call for stricter rules as well for the second job for deputies. He said Labor wanted “to ban all second jobs for MPs, with a few exceptions, starting with a vote tomorrow banning MPs from working as paid parliamentary strategists, advisers or consultants.” Starmer said the limited exceptions would include jobs that fell within the realm of the public service, meaning the legal work he had previously done as a backbench MP would be banned under his proposed rules. Read more Labor leads polls amid Conservative smearing scandals “The default should be a ban on all second jobs, with a few exceptions. As if there was an element of public service [work] or a professional qualification requirement in terms of maintaining qualifications – something like working in A&E or a police or military reservist, ”he said.

