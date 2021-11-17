Politics
Narendra Modi at the 82nd Conference of Presiding Officers of India
In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the traditions and arrangements of Parliament and legislative assemblies should be Indian in nature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural session of the 82nd Conference of Presiding Chairs of India, via video conference, in New Delhi. Press Information Office
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the need for everyone from parliamentarians to the common man to put their office first, saying this is the mantra for accelerating India’s development over pace that it has increased since independence.
Addressing virtually the inaugural session of the 82nd All-India Conference of Presiding Chairs, he also called for collective efforts, including by states, to bring the country to new heights of progress and cited the fight against COVID-19[female[feminine as a “historical” example of “sabka Prayas” (individual effort).
With Parliament often witnessing disruption on various issues, Modi said the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.
The traditions and systems of the chambers of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, he said, advocating for policies and laws to strengthen the sentiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat ‘.
The traditions and arrangements of our home should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness with the resolution of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/3lRMDBtHHd
– GDP India (@PIB_India) November 17, 2021
The Prime Minister also pushed for the idea of having separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislative assemblies which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political blows towards others.
In a way, this should be a “healthy time” for House, he said.
Debate on quality?
,,
Healthy and healthy day: afternoon arenarendramodi
– PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2021
The Prime Minister also said that democracy is not just a system for India, but it is its nature.
Noting that the next 25 years are very important for the country as it moves towards the centenary of its independence, he urged parliament and state legislatures and their members to give “top priority” to their duties in their work. words, their conduct and their work that will have an impact on citizens at the national level.
“The next 25 years are very important for India. Meanwhile, can we with dedication and full force response perform a mantra? In my opinion, this mantra is a duty, a duty and a duty,” did he declare.
25,
-,,: PM arenarendramodi
– PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2021
He also affirmed that it is the responsibility of our legislatures to be vigilant in the face of any dissenting voices on the unity and integrity of the country.
It is our unity that preserves our diversity, he added.
Over thousands of years of development, people have realized that in the midst of diversity flows the great, divine and uninterrupted current of oneness, and that this uninterrupted current of oneness nurtures and preserves our diversity, a- he declared.
Noting that lawmakers are mainly associated with politics, Modi proposed if a few days a year can be demarcated in legislatures to do something special for society, also inform the country about this aspect of their social life.
He also gave the idea of “One Nation One Legislative Platform”, a portal which not only gives the necessary technological impetus to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all democratic units in the country.
The All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), the supreme body of India’s legislative assemblies, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.
To commemorate the centenary year, the conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18.
The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.
With PTI entries
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/democracy-is-the-nature-of-india-narendra-modi-at-82nd-all-india-presiding-officers-conference-10143961.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]