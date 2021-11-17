Narendra Modi at the 82nd Conference of Presiding Officers of India

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the traditions and arrangements of Parliament and legislative assemblies should be Indian in nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural session of the 82nd Conference of Presiding Chairs of India, via video conference, in New Delhi. Press Information Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the need for everyone from parliamentarians to the common man to put their office first, saying this is the mantra for accelerating India’s development over pace that it has increased since independence.

Addressing virtually the inaugural session of the 82nd All-India Conference of Presiding Chairs, he also called for collective efforts, including by states, to bring the country to new heights of progress and cited the fight against COVID-19[female[feminine as a “historical” example of “sabka Prayas” (individual effort).

With Parliament often witnessing disruption on various issues, Modi said the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.

The traditions and systems of the chambers of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, he said, advocating for policies and laws to strengthen the sentiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat ‘.

The Prime Minister also pushed for the idea of ​​having separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislative assemblies which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political blows towards others.

In a way, this should be a “healthy time” for House, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that democracy is not just a system for India, but it is its nature.

Noting that the next 25 years are very important for the country as it moves towards the centenary of its independence, he urged parliament and state legislatures and their members to give “top priority” to their duties in their work. words, their conduct and their work that will have an impact on citizens at the national level.

“The next 25 years are very important for India. Meanwhile, can we with dedication and full force response perform a mantra? In my opinion, this mantra is a duty, a duty and a duty,” did he declare.

He also affirmed that it is the responsibility of our legislatures to be vigilant in the face of any dissenting voices on the unity and integrity of the country.

It is our unity that preserves our diversity, he added.

Over thousands of years of development, people have realized that in the midst of diversity flows the great, divine and uninterrupted current of oneness, and that this uninterrupted current of oneness nurtures and preserves our diversity, a- he declared.

Noting that lawmakers are mainly associated with politics, Modi proposed if a few days a year can be demarcated in legislatures to do something special for society, also inform the country about this aspect of their social life.

He also gave the idea of ​​“One Nation One Legislative Platform”, a portal which not only gives the necessary technological impetus to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all democratic units in the country.

The All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), the supreme body of India’s legislative assemblies, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.

To commemorate the centenary year, the conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18.

The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

