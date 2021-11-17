The performance of the PTI will close the “political shops” of its rivals: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday it was surprising to him that the opposition feared a machine the government wanted to put in place to make the upcoming general elections transparent.

His remarks came during the launching ceremony of the Lilla-Jhelum Dual Carriageway. “I was thinking that we took the technology and started this project with just the touch of a hand, and the technology has come this far. I am surprised that the opposition is resisting the use of technology, insisting on traditional voting, ”Imran said.

He said the whole world is now using technology to vote to make elections better and more transparent.

“I’m surprised the opposition has a problem with this; they’re scared of a machine or whatever, ”he said. The Prime Minister said that in today’s era, when information is just a click away, a government’s performance is obvious to all.

“People can find out very easily who did what, what conditions prevailed when the government came to power,” he said. He added that everyone could now see on their smartphones how Pakistan was plunged into the country’s biggest deficit and how it had paid off the largest number of loans in the country’s history. Imran said the government’s goal is first to stabilize the country and then to foster long-term development.

“Countries move forward when they think of future generations when planning,” he said. “They are not thinking about the next election. They think about our young people, who make up 60% of our population, and what to do for them, ”he added. Citing the example of China, the prime minister said the secret to the country’s success is that its leaders think far ahead.

“First, they thought about how to lift their people out of poverty, and then they determined which projects will move China forward. “

He said a country “will never progress” if the rulers think they should spend money on a “metro bus project right before the elections so that I can win”.

“I am proud that our government has thought of future generations rather than the next election,” he said. Imran said that when one thinks of the future, one thinks of Pakistan’s water needs.

“The way our population is growing, we have land, but we are on the verge of facing water shortages,” the prime minister said. He also noted that the country’s food needs have exploded with the surge in population growth.

“When Pakistan came into being, this part, then West Pakistan, had a total population of less than 40 million and now stands at 220 million.”

“So we have to grow crops for a growing population. We have land for it, but we don’t have enough water, ”the Prime Minister said. He said that for the first time in 50 years, three large dams were being built. “And InshaAllah in the next 10 years, 10 dams will be built,” he added. The prime minister recalled how his government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was coaxed when he started planting trees in 2013.

He regretted that previous governments failed to realize that entire forests had been cleared and that tree cover was in dire need of replenishment for Pakistan to stop a looming climate change crisis.

