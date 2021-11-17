Coming to GIIAS 2021, Jokowi puts pressure on giant Japanese auto boss

Bisnis.com, TANGERANG – Visit Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi met with CEOs of Japanese automakers. Accompanied by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang and Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Kenji Kanasugi, Jokowi acknowledged having expressed the government’s concern regarding the development of ecosystems. Electric car.

“Earlier we met the CEOs and I raised our concern and what we can do together in the future,” Jokowi told ICE, BSD, Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday 11/17/2021 . .

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang added that during the discussion, the president referred to Indonesia’s position as the holder of the annual G20 presidency in 2022, particularly welcoming the era of the G20. green economy.

The automotive industry with the development of electrical technology should be an important part of this vision.

“The auto technology industry never stalls, continues to grow, including how auto industry technology can also help reduce emissions or carbon in Indonesia,” Agus said.

In addition, he also mentioned that the government provides the widest possible space for vehicle manufacturers in terms of using electric technology, both types of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

However, he stressed that Indonesia is prioritizing electric vehicles taking into account the downstream potential of natural resources such as nickel and cobalt. “All technologies will be competing to go green, so we are opening up opportunities as big and wide as possible,” he said.



President Joko Widodo visited the Hyundai booth at GIIAS 2021, ICE, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (11/17/2021). / President-Press office of the Lukas Secretariat

The government’s direction regarding electric cars is in fact clear from the revision from PP 73/2019 to PP 74/2021 which regulates the issue. PPnBM Electric car. In PP 73/2019, the government set the PPnBM rate for light hybrid cars at 8-10% and full hybrids at 2-8%, while plug-in and electric hybrid cars were exempt from the luxury tax.

In the latest regulation or PP 74/2021, the mild hybrid PPnBM is subject to a tariff of 8 to 12% and full hybrid from 6 to 8%. The PHEV no longer has the privilege of being subject to a 5% luxury tax. The government only exempts PPnBM for pure electric cars.

As we know, Japanese manufacturers want hybrid cars to bridge the gap with the era of electric vehicles. Hybrid cars have several stages, where the initial level is a conventional car which is infiltrated with electric technology to increase the cruising distance with more fuel efficiency.

Next comes a full hybrid, where the car still drinks gasoline, but the source of propulsion is an electric motor. It’s just like a diesel generator, but generates electricity to run electronic equipment.

After that, there is the PHEV, where the car already has a battery that needs to be recharged by plugging the connection cable into an electrical outlet, like in a pure electric car. The difference is that this car can still rely on the gasoline engine as the source of propulsion.

So far, only South Korean and Chinese automakers have committed to producing pure electric cars from next year. Toyota, a Japanese automaker, has said it will produce hybrid cars in 2022.

Hyundai has even invested in electric car and battery factories. The company is working with LG to target the EV ecosystem in Indonesia and ASEAN.



President Joko Widodo or Jokowi tested the Mitsubishi Minicab-MiEV electric car after visiting the GIIAS 2021 exhibition area on Wednesday (11/17/2021). / Palace-Lukas Media Press Office

Meanwhile, regarding investment commitments with Japanese manufacturers, Agus said the results of Sakura’s country visit in March 2021 are still being assessed. Around this time, Agus met with four executives of Japanese auto companies, namely Mazda Motor Corp., Hoda Motor Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp.

Mazda is known to be interested in the development of Battery Electric Vehicles (KLBB) in Indonesia over the next 2-3 years. In addition, Sojitz Corporation has also expressed interest in the development of the methanol and ammonia industry in Bintuni Bay, West Papua.

“The investment is still there and in accordance with the commitment made after my visit to Japan, there is still some homework to be assessed,” he said.