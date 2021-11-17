Biden’s Moment of Truth on Turkey

Turkey is a member of NATO. It is also a State which takes the sponsor of terrorism hostage. Soon the Biden administration will have to decide where it stands – with Turkey or with Turkey’s victims.

Last Thursday, two Israeli tourists to Istanbul, Natalie and Mordi Oaknin, became the regime’s last hostages. The two men were arrested at a tourist site for the “crime” of taking a photo of the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The ridiculousness of the accusation is astounding. Thousands of tourists photograph Erdogan Palace every day. As an Israeli official put it, “Google has better images [of Erdogan’s palace] than those taken from afar by the Israeli couple. “

In violation of international law, Turkey did not inform Israel of the arrest of the Oaknins. Turkish police spokespersons initially said the couple would be deported on Friday during their pre-trial detention hearing. Instead, Turkish prosecutors announced their intention to charge the two men with “espionage”. The judge placed them in pre-trial detention until the opening of their trial. So at least until mid-December, the Oaknins will remain in Turkish jail.

For decades, Turkey has been Israel’s closest regional ally. Military cooperation and intelligence sharing were intimate and intense. This all started to change after Erdogan first seized power in December 2002. Erdogan sees himself as a neo-ottoman islamic imperialist. He’s a vicious anti-Semite. Piece by piece, over the years, Erdogan has torn Turkey’s alliance with the Jewish state apart and transferred Turkey’s loyalty to Israel’s terrorist enemies – in the first place, Hamas.

Erdogan effectively ended the alliance completely in 2010, when he sponsored a flotilla to Gaza in an effort to challenge the maritime blockade imposed by Israel on the mini-terrorist state controlled by Hamas. The flotilla was organized by Insani Yardim Vakfi (IHH), an organization identified by Israel, France and Denmark as a terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda, Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Members of the IHH on the deck of the main ship, the MV marmara blue, violently assaulted the Israeli navy commandos as they embarked. Several Israeli soldiers were injured. Nine Turkish attackers, including eight members of the IHH, were killed.

Erdogan recalled the Turkish ambassador to Israel and demanded that Israel pay reparations to the families of IHH attackers killed on board the MV Mavi Marmara. In the years that followed, Erdogan stepped up his support for Hamas. Hamas has moved its main operational headquarters to Turkey. From the NATO member state, Hamas terrorists run dozens of terrorist cells in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

In addition to hosting the operational headquarters of Hamas, Erdogan also targeted Jerusalem– especially mosques on the Temple Mount – for political subversion and influence. NGOs aligned with the Turkish government have spent tens of millions of dollars on projects in Jerusalem in general, and the Temple Mount in particular. Their aim is to win the loyalty of the Arab population of Jerusalem and to transform Turkey into the dominant power on the Temple Mount.

During Hamas’ terrorist offensive last May against Israel, Erdogan and his allies raised the prospect to send military forces, including fighter jets to Jerusalem, to fight Israel on behalf of Hamas.

In recent months, speculations stood up that Erdogan was reassessing his animosity towards Israel after Turkey and Israel both aided Azerbaijan in its war against Iranian-backed Armenia and Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh. But the arrest of the Oaknins indicates that these hopes were misplaced.

This brings us to the United States. The Oaknins are not the first tourists to have been arrested and detained on false charges in Turkey in recent years. A dozen german tourists were arrested for political reasons.

By far the best-known case of this practice is the two-year incarceration of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Before his arrest in October 2016, Brunson served as a pastor in Turkey for two decades. After his arrest, Brunson was held in inhumane conditions. He was not charged until 18 months after his arrest for espionage.

Due to the strategic importance of the US-Turkey relationship, during most of Brunson’s captivity, the Trump administration initially attempted to appease Erdogan in order to secure Brunson’s release.

In a Meet In July 2018 between Erdogan and then President Donald Trump, Erdogan declared that he would release Brunson if Trump convinced then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of Ebru Ozkan, a Turkish national who was subsequently held in an Israeli prison awaiting trial for carrying out a money laundering operation for Hamas.

Trump called Netanyahu right after he met Erdogan. Ozkan was deported to Turkey soon after. But sensing the weakness of the United States, Erdogan decided to reverse the deal and increase the stake instead.

Erdogan called on the United States to extradite Fetullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric residing in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan accuses of organizing a failed coup to overthrow him in 2016. As he said in 2017, “Pastor [Brunson] we have is on trial. Yours isn’t, he lives in Pennsylvania. … You can give it to him right away.

Realizing he was being extorted, Trump announced in August 2018 that he was imposing tariffs on Turkish exports to the United States. Brunson was then released two months later.

Israel fears that Turkey will demand Israeli concessions in Jerusalem and in relation to Hamas in return for the release of the Oaknins. But the truth is, it is Turkey, not Israel, who should be worried. Rather than giving in to Erdogan’s expected blackmail, Israel can and must play hard. Israel has a lot of influence over Turkey. For starters, it may issue a travel warning against Turkey and dramatically decrease Israeli tourism to Turkey.

Then there is the issue of Turkish airline flights to Tel Aviv. Since 2013, Israeli carriers have been effectively banned from flying to Turkey. Erdogan carried out this ban by prohibiting flight marshals from carrying weapons. Israeli carriers will not fly without armed flight attendants. Israel has avoided retaliatory action to date, despite the profitability of the roads. He could retaliate late by banning Turkish airlines from flying to Tel Aviv.

Then there is Jerusalem. Rather than allowing Turkey to expand its hostile activities in Israel’s capital, Israel could ban Turkish NGOs from operating in Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount. Israel could easily present this as a gesture on the part of Jordan, which is concerned about the outsized role Turkey has assumed.

Natural gas is another area in which Israel wields massive influence over Turkey. Israel has built a natural gas alliance with fellow producers in the eastern Mediterranean, Greece and Cyprus. The three governments agreed to build a gas pipeline to Italy, bypassing Turkey, to sell natural gas to Europe. Earlier this year, then Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said Israel would cooperate with Turkey on the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline. This decision can and should be overturned as long as the Oaknins remain in custody.

Another area where Israel could crush Turkey is the international market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Israel was consider easing restrictions on the export of its drones. Turkey is currently strengthening its position as a major supplier of drones. An Israeli move to expand its market position would drastically reduce Turkey’s market share, not only diminishing Erdogan’s foreign exchange reserves, but diminishing his influence over Russia and other great powers.

Israel’s ability to stare at Erdogan, both to secure the early release of the Oaknins from Turkish prison and to disillusion Erdogan with the idea that he is well served by taking Israeli hostages, depends to a large extent on support American.

Following the Gaza flotilla, the UN set up a commission to investigate what happened. In 2011, the commission largely exonerated Israel of responsibility for the deaths of Turkish passengers who attacked IDF commandos engaged in the legal effort to impose a legal sea blockade. This should have been the end of Erdogan’s claim for damages for the dead IHH attackers and the end of his assault on Israel. Surely that should have ended any thought by the Obama administration that it would be reasonable to pressure Israel to comply with Erdogan’s demands, apologize and pay compensation to the families of the attackers. IHH who attacked the Israeli naval forces.

But that’s not what happened. In 2013, then-President Barack Obama visited Israel. At the end of his visit, as he stood on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One to leave the country, Obama asked Netanyahu to apologize to Ordogan in the presence of Obama. The men sat in a trailer at the airport, where Obama called Erdogan and put Netanyahu on the phone. Netanyahu apologized. Israel agreed to pay into a fund for the dead IHH attackers. And Obama left Israel with “diplomatic success.”

If President Joe Biden chooses to follow in Obama’s footsteps and compels Israel to accept all of Erdogan’s demands for the release of the Oaknins, Biden will not simply put the lives of every Israeli tourist at risk. He will demonstrate to allies of the United States around the world that the United States will exploit its vulnerabilities to join with and harm its enemies.

Caroline B. Glick is Senior Columnist at Israel Hayom and the author of The Israeli Solution: A One-State Plan for Middle East Peace, (Crown Forum, 2014). From 1994 to 1996, she was a key member of Israel’s negotiating team with the Palestine Liberation Organization.

