Boris Johnson faces questions over sleaze and violence against women as allegations escalate | Politics News

Boris Johnson is due to be questioned by a panel of high-ranking MPs on parliamentary standards as the feud over the sordid continues.

The Prime Minister will appear before the liaison committee, made up of the chairmen of all the select committees of the Commons, from 3 p.m. today.

He will face questions on government standards, violence against women and girls, the COP26 summit and the budget and expenditure review.

The first topic is expected to focus on decorum and ethics in government and comes after a series of scandals in recent weeks, including Conservative MPs urged to review the standards system and reject a recommendation to suspend the Conservative MP Owen Paterson for lobbying violation. rules.

Mr Johnson will also face questions from Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, who the Prime Minister’s father told Sky News on Monday, Stanley Johnson, touched her inappropriately at a party conference in 2003.

The PM last appeared before the Liaison Committee, the only select committee that can appeal to the PM, in July.

During that appearance, he was able to dodge several questions, including whether he had sacked former Health Secretary Matt Hancock after being caught disobeying lockdown rules while having an affair with an assistant.

Senior Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the committee, said that the Prime Minister’s appearance before the committee three times a year “is becoming an increasingly important event.”

He told Sky News: “This is the only time a group of all-party MPs can question the prime minister in detail and on a non-partisan basis.

“The comments show that the public is very engaged in this type of review, especially when it is forward-looking and constructive.”

He added that his role was to make sure the Prime Minister answered questions and said: “If these are fair questions, I urge him to answer them.”

Here is what should be discussed in committee:

Ownership and ethics in government

This section should be the main focus, with Labor MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the standards committee, due to question Mr Johnson.

He will be joined by Tory MP William Wragg, chairman of the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, who was one of 13 Tory rebels who voted in favor of Mr Paterson’s suspension and against reform of the normalization rules.

This will be the first time that MEPs will be able to ask questions of the Prime Minister on his proposal for prohibit MPs from having a second job as political consultants or lobbyists, which he announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM should expect direct questions from Mr Bryant, who has criticized the government’s handling of the Paterson affair and tried to change the standardization rules.

His committee found that Paterson had broken a number of lobbying rules, in what Bryant called “a very fair hearing,” and recommended that he be suspended for 30 days.

Mr Paterson resigned as MP for North Shropshire after the U-turn to delay his suspension.

Mr Bryant told Sky News that the fury over the standards had caused “terrible, terrible damage to the reputation” of Parliament and said there had been attempts to “pressure” and “intimidate “members of the standards committee about its decision on Mr. Paterson.

And after Tory MP Christopher Chope was the only person to oppose the rescinding of the standards review motion on Monday, Bryant warned the Commons “would fall into disrepute” if the motion were not not presented “as soon as possible”.

Mr. Wragg said he disobeyed the three-line whip to vote against Mr. Paterson’s suspension on a matter of conscience.

He said mixing Mr Paterson’s case with standards reform “moved the goalposts.”

Violence against women and girls

This is the first opportunity for the Liaison Committee to question the Prime Minister on what the government is doing to tackle violence against women and girls since a series of murders of women that shocked the public .

Sarah Everard was raped and killed by a policeman on duty in March, Sabina Messa was killed on her way to the pub in September, and a teenage girl was jailed for life in October for the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman .

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women and Equality Committee, is one of four MPs who will question the Prime Minister on violence against women and girls.

On Tuesday, Downing Street refused to respond to her claim that her father, Stanley Johnson, touched her inappropriately.

Yvette Cooper of Labor is also expected to question the Prime Minister. The select home affairs committee, which she chairs, has launched an investigation into how rape victims are treated by the police and the courts.

COP26 summit

Less than a week after the end of the climate change conference in Glasgow, Mr Johnson will be asked about the final deal.

The PM defended the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact in the House of Commons on Monday, but will certainly question whether it goes far enough, after COP President Alok Sharma was reduced to tears when the India and China made last-minute statements. intervention that weakened the effort to end the use of coal-fired electricity.

Budget and expenditure review

The PM will also face questions from five MPs, including Jeremy Hunt and Tobias Ellwood, on the budget unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month.

Areas that could be examined are the 8% universal credit reduction rate and the 6.6% national living wage increase to £ 9.50 an hour after more than 18 months of heavy government spending due of COVID.

The expected cancellation of the Leeds stage of HS2 could also be mentioned.