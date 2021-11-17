Official! Jokowi inaugurates 12 LBBP RI ambassadors, here is the list





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) nominated 12 candidates Ambassador Extraordinary and Full Power RI (LBBP) for Friendly Countries in Istana Negara, Jakarta, Wednesday (17/11). Quoted from YouTube Setpres, Wednesday (11/17), the inauguration was based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No.139B of 2021 concerning the appointment of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia. The presidential decree which was read by the deputy for administrative affairs of the ministry’s secretary of state, Nanik Purwanti, was set for November 16, 2021. After reading the Presidential Decree, the Head of State then took the oath of inaugurated LBBP Ambassadors. “I swear / promise that I will be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and will enforce all laws and regulations directly for the sake of my dedication to the nation and country. That, in the performance of my duties, I will respect the ethics of the post, work to the best of my ability, with a full sense of responsibility. That I faithfully carry out all orders and instructions given by the central government and that I faithfully fulfill all the obligations imposed on me as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ”, declared President Joko Widodo during the dictation of the oath of office of the Ambassador of the LBBP, Wednesday (17/11 / 2021). The 12 candidate LBBP RI ambassadors who have been appointed are:

1. Ambassador of LBBP RI in Italy, Mr. Prakosa;

2. The Ambassador of LBBP RI in Portugal, Rudy Alfonso;

3. Ambassador of LBBP RI in Ukraine, Ghafur Akbar Dharmapoutra;

4. LBBP RI Ambassador in Poland, Anita Luhulima;

5. LBBP RI Ambassador to Croatia, Suwartini Wirta;

6. LBBP RI Ambassador in India, Ina Krisnamurti;

7. Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Canada Daniel Tumpal Simanjuntak;

8. Ambassador LBBP RI in Tunisia, Zuhairi Misrawi;

9. LBBP RI Ambassador to Austria, Damos Agusman;

10. LBBP Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Heru Subolo;

11. LBBP RI Ambassador to South Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto; and

12. LBBP RI Ambassador in Tanzania, Triyogo Jatmiko. Previously, President Jokowi also inaugurated the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa as TNI commander. Then, the post of chief of staff of the army is now occupied by Dudung Abdurachman, who previously held the post of Pangkostrad. At the same time, Major General TNI Ganip Warsito, head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), who is about to retire, has also been replaced by Major General Suharyanto. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

