Xi Jinping era: China now blames foreign policy for the Tiananmen massacre | World news
A rare document updating and revising the history of China released by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) severely criticized corruption, the cult of money and extreme individualism, adding that under President Xi Jinping stricter party discipline is needed.
The resolution on the Party’s Historical Achievements and Experiences reiterates that the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre – in which an unknown number of Chinese citizens demanding political freedom were killed by armed forces – was caused … by forces hostile anticommunists.
The publication of the resolution and, separately, an explanation of the resolution by President Xi himself, cemented his position as one of China’s most powerful rulers.
The release of the documents – such a resolution released only for the third time in the CPC’s century-old history – reinforces President Xi Jinping’s dominance as what is likely to be an unprecedented third term that begins in late 2022 while enshrining his vision Xi Jinping’s Thought in the History of China and the CCP.
Regarding the Tiananmen Massacre, the resolution said: In late spring and early summer 1989, serious political unrest took place in China due to the international and domestic climate of the time, and was encouraged by hostile anti-communists and anti-socialist forces abroad.
With the support of the people, the party and the government have taken a clear stand against the unrest, upholding China’s socialist state power and protecting the basic interests of the people, according to the resolution.
He identified corruption as a major problem.
The central committee (CPC) stressed that corruption is the biggest threat to long-term party governance. The fight against corruption is a major political fight that the party cannot and must not lose. If we let a few hundred corrupt officials slip through the cracks, we would drop the 1.4 billion Chinese, according to the resolution.
The resolution traces a historical overview of China from the humiliations of the end of the Qing Empire to the present day, and the hopes of a future great rejuvenation, repeatedly emphasizing that the Communist Party is the engine of progress.
Deng initiated reforms in 1978 that transformed China from an impoverished swamp into the world’s second-largest economy. Its own resolution underscored the importance of collective leadership after the Maoist excesses of the Cultural Revolution, according to a Reuters report on the resolution.
While the new document pledges to continue the policies of reform and openness, he noted that since their inception, flawed thinking trends such as the cult of money, hedonism and extreme individualism have taken hold. emerged.
But it is Xi and his influence over China and the CCP that cut through the clutter of some 36,000 words, according to Bloomberg, from the resolution.
The CCP has also seen a weakening of its leadership and corrupt practices in the era of reform, he said.
Stricter governance, stronger ideological work and greater cultural self-confidence can help resolve these issues, he said, noting that the Xi era saw many long-term issues resolved.
Party members and officials must be educated and guided to firmly believe in Xi Jinping’s thought of Chinese-style socialism for a new era and to practice it faithfully, and they must bear in mind that empty words are harmful. in the country while solid work makes it prosper. .
The central committee calls on the whole party, the army and all the Chinese people to rally more closely around the central committee with comrade Xi Jinping within it, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism to the Chinese for a new era, and to defend the great founding spirit of the Party, says the resolution.
