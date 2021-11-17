These are the documents Donald Trump doesn’t want the January 6 House panel to see: report





Court records reveal the documents Donald Trump and his White House officials most want to keep hidden from the House select committee.

The twice impeached single-term president has claimed executive privilege on 39 pages out of the 136 pages of documents due for release by the National Archives and Records Administration on Friday, and those documents include handwritten notes on Jan.6 nominations for White Visitors to the home and switchboard papers showing calls between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, USA Today reported.

“These recordings all relate to the events of or about January 6 and may aid the select committee’s investigation on that day, including what happened in the White House immediately before, during and after the January 6 attack, “Justice Department lawyers wrote in a court file for the National Archives and archivist David Ferriero.

A federal appeals court has temporarily delayed the release of these documents to allow Trump’s challenge to unfold, and oral argument is scheduled for November 30, but the former president’s documents reveal the contours of what the Congressional investigators want to see.

“Of the 763 pages in which Trump asserted privilege, 629 are talking points prepared for the press secretary and 43 include presidential schedules, appointments, activity logs, call logs, among other documents, according to the National Archives classification, ”USA Today reported. . The National Archives have identified nearly 1,600 pages of documents that match the committee’s request, and thousands more have yet to be reviewed, the agency said. Trump has sought to keep nearly half of the pages confidential, but the Justice Department replied that they are crucial to the investigation. “

The committee requested all tapes – including calendar entries, videos or photographs – related to January 6 and coordinated efforts to delay certification of the electoral vote, and the requests cover Trump’s public statements on the election of 2020 and their validity.

The files were split into four installments, with the first batch due for release late last week, and the second and third batches set for November 26, and the fourth was still under review.

The first set of documents includes the daily presidential agendas, timetables, activity logs and first drafts of speeches, while the second set covers talking points and other documents from the House press officer. Blanche, and a “much smaller” slice includes handwritten notes, a draft of a “March for America” ​​speech and a draft decree regarding the integrity of the elections.

A third batch includes a draft proclamation honoring Capitol Hill cops Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died after the attack, and a note from outside the White House regarding a possible US lawsuit against multiple states won by Joe Biden.

