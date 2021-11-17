Turkish media call arrest of Israeli couple “shameful”





Several Turkish media and journalists on Wednesday criticized Turkish authorities for the arrest of an Israeli couple suspected of spying for photographing the Istanbul mansion of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Fatih Altayl, who in the past was considered a staunch supporter of the Turkish leader, wrote that the detention of Mordy and Natali Oknin was “a bad thing and a disgrace”. 2 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his home in Istanbul and Mordy and Natali Oknin (Photo: AP) “It’s not even a joke. It’s a shame,” he wrote. “To stop the tourists who have visited the Istanbul TV tower and taken pictures like it is done all over the world. For goodness sake don’t make people ridicule us.” Turkish TV Habertrk reported on Tuesday evening that Israel was warning its citizens against travel to Turkey, a claim that has been denied. Local media interest in the plight of Mordy and Natali, who were arrested last week and held in pre-trial detention for 20 days last Friday, has raised concerns in Israel after officials said that since he this is an election year in Turkey, the couple could become pawns in an internal political struggle . The couple were accompanied during their arrest by a local guide, who, according to local reports, was once married to a Jewish woman and bought her Hebrew. His involvement in the arrest may have contributed to the grave suspicions raised against the Israelis. Former Israeli Ambassador to Ankara Pinchas Avivi said in an interview on Ynet on Wednesday that the case must be resolved through diplomatic channels in order to achieve the early release of the Modi’in couple. 2 Mordy and Natali Oknin taken out of court in Istanbul last week (Photo: Calendar) “For the sake of the Oknins, professional diplomats should be the ones to solve the problem,” he said. “I have no doubt that this must remain a consular affair and that all attempts must be made to exclude senior politicians from it,” he said, adding that such involvement would complicate matters further. “I think the fact that the Mossad leader has publicly stated that the couple are not affiliated with any intelligence organization has weight in Turkey, but once politicians get involved, the Turkish authorities could take a more combative, ”he said. Avivi also noted that Erdogan’s failure to publicly comment on the arrest is a source of optimism.

