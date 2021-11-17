Trump told Lindell that melting Dominion machines in prison bars was a “good idea”





Mike Lindell interviewed former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago for nearly 40 minutes. Trump said the MyPillow CEO’s idea for a voting machine was “very good” and “interesting.” Both men made baseless allegations of electoral fraud during the interview. Loading Something is loading.

In an interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former President Donald Trump said Lindell’s idea of ​​melting down voting machines and turning them into prison bars was “very good.”

Lindell interviewed Trump for nearly 40 minutes at the residence of former President Mar-a-Lago in Florida. During the interview, which aired on the Right Side Broadcasting Network Tuesday night, Trump and Lindell spoke at length about the 2020 presidential election and promoted various electoral conspiracy theories.

“I want to say, back to the 2020 election, I want to thank you, and everyone does, for being firm on this,” Lindell said. “You have given strength to millions of people.”

Lindell then pitched the idea to Trump that Dominion Voting Systems’ machines could be melted down and turned into “prison bars.”

“It’s very interesting. It’s a very good idea,” Trump said.

During the interview, Lindell also said he looked at voters lists in the “Red States”, saying he wanted to look inside their machines and “directly into their routers.” Trump told Lindell he was also looking at the vote count in Texas.

“Even though I won Texas by a lot, they should really think about it,” Trump told Lindell. “They should really get there. Because you’re going to lose elections in those states, you’ll end up losing Texas at some point.”

Trump won Texas by 5 percentage points in 2020.

Lindell went on to baselessly identify California, Texas and Florida as the three states where the most votes were “stolen”.

Trump won Florida, beating Joe Biden by about 3 percentage points. Local Florida Republicans are pushing for a “forensic audit” and a recount of the 11.1 million votes cast in the state. However, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said last year that Florida was a role model for how states should handle ballots.

Lindell has promoted a baseless claim that Trump has won Florida far more than he has.

Lindell is facing a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for his claims regarding the company. Lindell tried to have the libel lawsuit dismissed at a hearing in June. That effort failed, and the CEO was seen rushing off the stage at an event in August as news broke that U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols has ruled on all three libel suits against Lindell. and that pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani could sue in their entirety. .

More than a year later, Trump continues to question the integrity of the election, although there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

Lindell announced during his interview with Trump that he would be hosting a 96-hour live Thanksgiving marathon to “help save our country.”

