The performance of PTIs over 5 years will silence opp: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that his government’s five-year performance “buried” the politics of his opponents, saying all his policies were focused on the country’s future instead of winning the next election.

“From day one, they [opposition] wanted to overthrow my government because they fear that their “political shops” will be closed after [PTI’s] performance of five years, ”Prime Minister Imran said at an inaugural dualisation ceremony of the Lillah-Jhelum road on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and others.

Prime Minister Imran said the former leaders had formulated policies and built projects such as Metro Bus, which were only aimed at winning the next election.

Hailing his government’s performance, the prime minister said for the first time in the country’s history that his administration was undertaking long-term projects to address the challenges of climate change and the water crisis.

“We are building mega dams… have planted 2.5 billion trees and in the coming years an additional 10 billion trees will be planted,” he added.

During the introduction of the electronic voting machine (EVM), Prime Minister Imran questioned why opposition parties opposed the use of technology in elections.

He said this latest technology was used around the world in elections, but “I wonder why the opposition parties [in Pakistan] are afraid of technology ”.

His statement comes as the stage is set for a decisive battle between the Treasury and the opposition benches over the electoral reform project, among others, at the joint session of Parliament convened on November 17 (today).

To a question on the crucial session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said he was confident to emerge victorious, drawing parallels with “a sportsman always wanting to win on the field”.

Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which landed in hot water last week after its allies expressed reservations about holding the country’s next general election through the ‘EVM, has finally regained its support for electoral reforms after the prime minister. Imran met them on Monday.

During the pandemic, he said, cautious government policies had acclaimed global recognition in accordance with the decisions of the National Command and Operation Center. “I am proud of our team who have helped the country meet the challenge of the century smoothly. “

The prime minister said Economist Magazine has ranked Pakistan as the first country in the world that has handled the Covid-19 pandemic in the best possible way despite limited resources. He also cited a World Bank report on how poverty in Pakistan had been reduced during his government’s tenure.

However, the Prime Minister admitted that people are facing difficulties due to high inflation, saying that due to Covid-19 the whole world is facing the same problem.

Prime Minister Imran also assured that his government was doing everything possible to alleviate the woes of the masses, saying: “As if I had saved the country from the crown[virus], I will also reduce inflation. Jhelum Member of the National Assembly Fawad Chaudhry said the Lillah-Jhelum road would connect the Grand Trunk road to the highway.

For this, Fawad said, Kashmir traffic will not need to go through Rawalpindi to get to Lahore and Karachi.

“This would make Jhelum and its suburbs a periphery of Islamabad and promote development.”

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran’s government in three years has helped revive industries and also made it easier for farmers.

Chief Minister Buzdar said the Lillah-Jhelum road would provide trade and business opportunities for the people, especially in northern Punjab.

He mentioned that as part of the district development program, around 103 projects worth Rs 11.3 billion were underway in Jhelum, adding that the government of Punjab, together with the Asian Development Bank, would build four roads 5,006 kilometers long.

Separately, chairing a meeting on the Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi highway, Prime Minister Imran called the project a game-changer, saying it will ensure the transport of goods and services to the region.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Communications Murad Saeed, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin and relevant senior officials.

“Our goal is to build better and profitable road infrastructure to stimulate economic activities in the country,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was told that the National Highway Authority (NHA) is not only building more new roads, but is also working hard to ensure the best quality and cheaper fares.

He was informed that 27 new road projects of 1,753 km had been initiated by the governments.

It should be mentioned that a four-lane road was being built at a cost of Rs 170 million per kilometer, compared to Rs 370 million per km during the tenure of the previous government.

In addition, the recently launched Sialkot-Kharian highway was also being built at a cost of Rs 100 million per km less than the cost of the Sialkot-Lahore highway built by the previous government.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to build quality infrastructure at the lowest possible cost in order to save the country’s precious financial resources.

Presiding over another high-level meeting on the development of the agricultural sector in the country, Prime Minister Imran said that with the commitment to take full advantage of the real potential of the sector, the government is striving to improve the production of the sector. country in the coming years with the help of farmers.

Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Provincial Minister of Agriculture of Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and relevant senior officials attended the meeting which was also attended by the Governor of the Bank. State of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, via video link.

Besides assisting farmers in agricultural planning, the provision of quality seeds, modern agricultural machinery and soft loans were among the top priorities of the government, he added.

He appreciated the financial program of the banking sector for the development of the agricultural sector in the districts of Gujranwala and Okara.

He called on the concerned authorities to focus on providing facilities to farmers by reducing the basic cost of agricultural production and improving the productivity of their crops. (With app entry)

